Julia Roberts gives incredible glimpse into teen daughter Hazel's world and their relationship

Julia Roberts loves nothing more than being a mom but has made sure to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight during their childhood.

Now that they are getting older, the Pretty Woman actress is giving more of an insight into her family life with husband Danny Moder and her three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 19, and son Henry, 15.

Most recently, Julia opened up about her 19-year-old daughter Hazel and her fashion sense, during an interview with Extra.

It sounds like Hazel is quite different to her mom as she's carving out her own path, and when it comes to her style, she prefers boho chic.

"She's more bohemian in her aesthetic," Julia told the publication. However, the doting mom has made it clear that Hazel can borrow her clothes any time she likes.

© Photo: Instagram Julia Roberts opened up about her daughter Hazel's style

Hazel is currently at college and not a lot is known about her private life, however, she did make a red carpet appearance with her dad back in 2021.

Then 16, Hazel looked stylish in an oversized lemon yellow shirt dress, with her blonde hair scraped back in a low ponytail. She was attending Cannes Film Festival, her red carpet debut, stepping out for the premiere of Danny's film, Flag Day, where he worked as the cinematographer.

Julia Roberts' daughter with her dad Danny Moder red carpet

Julia has previously revealed that motherhood is by far the most important job and that she's happiest when at home with her family.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings in 2022, Julia opened up about dating advice she would give to her teen daughter when talking about her romantic letter writing tradition with her husband.

The star explained that she had written a lot of letters to her family while filming Ticket to Paradise in Australia, meaning that she was away from her family for 62 days. "I wrote a lot of letters," she explained.

Julia Roberts with her children and her husband Danny Moder

"You could probably have sent emails pretty quickly?" said host Jane Pauley, to which the actress replied: "Yeah, but that's kinda boring, and they don't get the cool stamps."

She continued: "And it's something Danny and I have always done. The first letter he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day I'll show it to Hazel and say, 'That's what you're looking for.'"

"The life that I've built with my husband. The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them," she added.

© Getty Images Julia is notoriously private about her family life

The couple work hard to give their children a private life out of the spotlight and have done an excellent job at doing so. Julia previously recalled the moment her kids asked her about her job for the first time. "I don't think they will ever have a true sense of [my fame]" she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018.

"I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.'" They then went on to ask their mum: "Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?"

