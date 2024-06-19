Julia Roberts' 'towering' teen son Henry celebrates birthday, see rare photo

Time seems to be flying by for Julia Roberts and Danny Moder as their youngest son, Henry, celebrates his 17th birthday on June 18.

The Oscar-winning actress, 56, and her cinematographer husband, 55, are also proud parents to Henry and twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, who are now 19.

The Pretty Woman star marked the special occasion by sharing a heartfelt throwback photo of Henry as a baby on Instagram.

"Incredible that this baby is now a towering 17-year-old wonder! Happy Birthday beautiful Henry," she wrote.

The couple, who tend to keep their family life private, occasionally give glimpses into their lives.

Danny, for instance, posted a picture of Henry on his 15th birthday, showing the teenager pretending to hitchhike with his skateboard in hand. The touching post drew attention to how much Henry resembles his father and his shared passion for skateboarding. Fans couldn't help but comment on the striking resemblance between father and son.

© Instagram Julia posted a throwback image of her son who turned 17 on June 18

Despite their successful careers, both Julia and Danny find immense joy and fulfillment in parenthood.

In an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb in 2022, Julia opened up about her parenting fears. "Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it," she admitted candidly. "And sometimes I've just said to my kids, 'So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it.'"

© Instagram Father Danny posted a picture of his lookalike son Henry when he turnd 15

Julia went on to express the deeper connection she feels with her children. "The truth is... no matter how old we are, our children have chosen us in this moment to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience," she reflected.

Family is incredibly important to Julia. While she cherishes her acting career, she reveals it’s not the only dream she has realized.

© Getty Julia and Danny with their children when they were young

"It just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true," she told Today. She continued, "The life that I've built with my husband. The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff. The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

The family faced another significant milestone last year when the twins left home for college. Julia admitted feeling both lightheaded and excited for her firstborns as they embarked on this new chapter.

© Instagram Julia, Danny and their three children

"I mean, it makes me a little lightheaded. You say that, I mean, I'm completely excited for them," she told Extra. "It's really thrilling and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them."

Julia and Danny often playfully debate who their children resemble more. "I always think that they all look like me, and then Danny comes home from work, and I go, 'Oh, you, that's who they look like,'" she shared in a chat with CBS News.