Marc Anthony is a family man through and through, and he proved it once more this week.

The singer took time out from his busy tour schedule to make a trip to Paraguay with his wife, Nadia Ferreira, where they were part of a major family celebration.

The model's mom, Ludy, shared photos from the event, as did Marc and Nadia.

The couple were delighted to serve as godparents to Nadia's sister, Eli's, youngest son, Maximiliano.

The baby boy was born in January and was baptized seven months after his birth.

Marc and Nadia were front and center of the main image which saw them standing inside the Metropolitan Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption.

Marc hid behind his sunglasses but had a beaming smile as he and his wife were joined by her family.

Marc Anthony's son plays with his cousin

Other images saw the pair cradling Maximiliano and Nadia also posted an adorable snapshot of their son, Marquitos, playing with his new cousin.

While Marc shares one child with his wife, he has six other kids. He became a father for the seventh time in June 2023.

He shares his oldest child, Ariana, 31, with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosada. They adopted Alex 'Chase' in 1995.

© Instagram Marc with his six eldest children

Marc welcomed another son, Christian, in 2001 his ex-wife, Miss Universe, Dayanara Torres, who is also mom to their son, Ryan.

In addition, Marc is a father to 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, who he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez.

© Kevin Winter Marc shares his twins with Jennifer Lopez

Marc, 56, has a busy career traveling the globe, and has expressed some regrets about his parenting in the past. He previously said he wonders what his relationship with the children would be like if he had made different choices.

"It's the one thing that just tugs at me going and — that's the biggest sacrifice. And you start to wonder if it was all worth it. Was it worth it?" he told CBS Mornings in 2016.

© Getty Marc with sons Ryan and Cristian

Recently, Marc opened up about his hopes to become a dad again. Speaking during a golf tournament hosted by his Maestro Cares foundation, the father-of-seven chatted with the host of El Gordo y La Flaca, Lili Estefan, who asked: "Have you closed the factory yet?"

"No, no, no," he quickly responded, and added "yes, let's go," when Lili pushed him if that meant more children.

© Getty Nadia and Marc in January 2023

Marc then shared that he would love to welcome a daughter with his model wife: "A little girl who looks like her."