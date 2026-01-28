Marc Anthony expecting 8th child as Nadia Ferreira reveals pregnancy — see family reveal on extra special day

Congratulations are in order for Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira!

The couple revealed on January 28 that they are expecting their second child together. This will also be Marc's eighth time being a father, having welcomed his six older kids with previous partners.

Coincidentally, the news was announced on the couple's third wedding anniversary. They tied the knot on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami (ironically, given his own wedding drama in the family, David Beckham was one of the best men at the ceremony).

Nadia shared a photo of her growing bump, cradled by Marc and their son Marco Muñiz, who is now two years old. "Happy 3rd anniversary!!" she wrote, adding in Spanish: "What a great gift life gives us. God is great, Marquito is going to be a big brother." The family were quickly inundated with congratulatory messages.

© Instagram Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are expecting their second child together

Marc's children

In June of 1994, the "Rain Over Me" singer welcomed his first child, a daughter named Arianna, with then-girlfriend Debbie Rosado. They also adopted a son together, Chase, who was born in 1995.

In February of 2001, he welcomed a son named Cristian Marcus Muñiz with former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, his first wife, and they welcomed their second son, Ryan Adrian Muñiz, in August of 2003.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: A glimpse inside Marc Anthony's stunning ranch

In February 2008, he welcomed twins Max and Emme Muñiz, now 18-year-old college students, with his second wife, Jennifer Lopez. Marc and Nadia welcomed their son Marco in June of 2023, five months after their wedding.

Marc on fatherhood

While the singer has had an incredibly successful career, during a recent conversation with CBS Sunday Morning, he expressed regret over not being as present a father as he'd have liked due to the rigors of the music and entertainment business.

© Getty Images Their new baby will be the singer's 8th child total

"The one regret would be that what I chose to do took so much of my time…What I would have done to have been a stay-at-home dad, and you know, witnessed every second of everything," he wistfully remarked. "I would have loved that. Didn't work out that way."

He added: "It's the one thing that just tugs at me going and — that's the biggest sacrifice. And you start to wonder was it all worth it. Was it worth it? You know, on that level." While not all of Marc's children have been public figures, their child Emme has expressed a more vocal interest in being a performer like their parents.

© Getty Images Marc shares twins Max and Emme with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez

He remarked on the same in an interview with People, throwing his support behind Emme. "Music was a big part of my life growing up and I hope it does the same for [Emme] as it has done for me. And if that is what [they] want to do, well, [they] should do it because [they] like it, not because [they] have to. Not for fame, or popularity, or for likes."