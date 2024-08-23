Marc Anthony, 55, on baby number 8 - what singer has said

At 55, Marc Anthony is a devoted father to seven children, but the superstar singer is definitely ready for more.

Marc wed his wife Nadia Ferreira in 2022 and they welcomed their son Marco, in 2023. The pair have spent the last 12 months getting to know their sweet son, but earlier in 2024, Marc admitted that the baby "factory" is not closed yet.

Speaking during a golf tournament hosted by his Maestro Cares foundation, the father-of-seven chatted with the host of El Gordo y La Flaca, Lili Estefan, who asked: "Have you closed the factory yet?”"No, no, no," he quickly responded, and added "yes, let's go," when Lili pushed him if that meant more children.

© Instagram Marc Anthony with his six eldest children

Marc then shared that he would love to welcome a daughter with his model wife: "A little girl who looks like her."

The "Vivir Mi Vida" singer and wife Nadia welcomed their first child together on June 12, 2023.

"God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day," they captioned a black and white photo of the singer holding his newborn. However, the young boy's name was not revealed until June 2024 on his first birthday.

© Nadia Ferreira Nadia Ferreira and son Marco on his first birthday in 2024

"Today marks one year since you came into the world, to teach me so many things... one of them being the greatest love that exists," Nadia wrote.

"There’s no way to explain the infinite love I feel for you and the excitement of watching you grow and teaching you new things every day. Happy birthday to the greatest blessing of my life. My beloved Marco!"

© Getty Nadia and Marc wed in 2023

Marc is an American singer, born to Puerto Rican parents and the best-selling salsa artist of all time. He has won four Grammys and eight Latin Grammy awards.

He is also father to six other children: 30-year-old daughter Arianna and 28-year-old son Chase whom he welcomed with first wife Debbie; Cristian and Ryan with second wife Dayanara Torres; and teenage twins Max and Emme whom he welcomed with Jennifer Lopez.

© Kevin Mazur Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony share twins Emme and Max

In the past, he has been open about parenting regrets, sharing that he often wonders what his relationship with his children would be like if he had made different choices.

"It's the one thing that just tugs at me going and — that's the biggest sacrifice. And you start to wonder if it was all worth it. Was it worth it?" he told CBS Mornings in 2016.

