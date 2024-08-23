Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Marc Anthony, 55, on baby number 8 - what singer has said
Marc Anthony attends the Maestro Cares Foundation's Celebrity 3rd Annual Golf Tournament at The Biltmore Hotel & Golf Club on May 14, 2024 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Wireimage)© Manny Hernandez

Marc's eldest is 30 and youngest is one

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles
2 minutes ago
At 55, Marc Anthony is a devoted father to seven children, but the superstar singer is definitely ready for more.

Marc wed his wife Nadia Ferreira in 2022 and they welcomed their son Marco, in 2023. The pair have spent the last 12 months getting to know their sweet son, but earlier in 2024, Marc admitted that the baby "factory" is not closed yet.

Speaking during a golf tournament hosted by his Maestro Cares foundation, the father-of-seven chatted with the host of El Gordo y La Flaca, Lili Estefan, who asked: "Have you closed the factory yet?”"No, no, no," he quickly responded, and added "yes, let's go," when Lili pushed him if that meant more children.

Marc Anthony with his six eldest children© Instagram
Marc Anthony with his six eldest children

Marc then shared that he would love to welcome a daughter with his model wife: "A little girl who looks like her."

The "Vivir Mi Vida" singer and wife Nadia welcomed their first child together on June 12, 2023.

"God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day," they captioned a black and white photo of the singer holding his newborn. However, the young boy's name was not revealed until June 2024 on his first birthday.

Nadia Ferreira and son Marco© Nadia Ferreira
Nadia Ferreira and son Marco on his first birthday in 2024

"Today marks one year since you came into the world, to teach me so many things... one of them being the greatest love that exists," Nadia wrote.

"There’s no way to explain the infinite love I feel for you and the excitement of watching you grow and teaching you new things every day. Happy birthday to the greatest blessing of my life. My beloved Marco!"

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony at the star ceremony where he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on September 6, 2023© Getty
Nadia and Marc wed in 2023

Marc is an American singer, born to Puerto Rican parents and the best-selling salsa artist of all time. He has won four Grammys and eight Latin Grammy awards.

He is also father to six other children: 30-year-old daughter Arianna and 28-year-old son Chase whom he welcomed with first wife Debbie; Cristian and Ryan with second wife Dayanara Torres; and teenage twins Max and Emme whom he welcomed with Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony share twins Emme and Max© Kevin Mazur
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony share twins Emme and Max

In the past, he has been open about parenting regrets, sharing that he often wonders what his relationship with his children would be like if he had made different choices.

"It's the one thing that just tugs at me going and — that's the biggest sacrifice. And you start to wonder if it was all worth it. Was it worth it?" he told CBS Mornings in 2016.

