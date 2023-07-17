Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira welcomed a baby on 18 June, but chose to step out of the newborn bubble on Sunday to celebrate a special occasion with Marc's good friend David Beckham.

The new parents ventured to Inter Miami's football stadium to welcome football legend Lionel Messi to the team, which is owned by David Beckham.

Marc took to Instagram to celebrate the exciting day, posting a photo of himself alongside David, Lionel and Nadia, writing: "Welcome to Miami Lionel Messi."

© Instagram Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira, David Beckham and Lionel Messi all posed together

The singer's followers were very excited to see him pose alongside the football legend, with comments flooding in. "Two of my idols together. Amazing," one wrote, while another added: "Two number one, each in their own way."

A third praised: "Three men and a goddess," while another joked: "I'm moving to Miami!"

David Beckham shared his excitement at the signing too, writing a lengthy post. "Ten years ago when I started this journey, I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to Miami… Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in this country and build a legacy in this sport that we love so much. Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s calibre is joining our club but I’m also delighted to welcome a friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our @InterMiamiCF community," he wrote.

The cozy photo of Marc, Lionel, Nadia and David is a rare post from the singer, who normally only shares photos from his performances on social media.

It also marks the first time Nadia has been seen on social media since giving birth one month ago, other than to share throwback photos.

© Getty Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony married in January 2023

She and Marc announced the arrival of their baby with a photo of their hands cradling the newborn, but are yet to share any other details of their bundle of joy.

Their baby is Marc's seventh child. He shares two kids with his ex-girlfriend, Debbie Rosado, two with his ex-wife, Dayanara Torres, and twins with Jennifer Lopez.

Marc and former Miss Universe contestant, Nadia Ferreira married in January 2023 after first being linked in early 2022. They tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in front of guests including Victoria and David Beckham, who was the best man.

