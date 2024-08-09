Jennifer Lopez's ex Marc Anthony's personal tragedy that will impact their twins Max and Emme

Marc Anthony had a lucky escape on Thursday after his home in the Dominican Republic went up in flames.

The 55-year-old – who shares twins Max and Emme with his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez – will have some renovations after a fire broke out on the left side of his sprawling complex, which is over 10,000 square feet.

A video on social media obtained by Latin American news outlet El Gordo y La Flaca, shows flames and clouds of dark smoke surrounding the property.

Firefighters were also seen arriving on the scene, attempting to control the flames and prevent them from spreading out.

HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! reached out to Marc's team and learned that he and his family weren't in the home at the time of the accident. They also confirmed there were no victims or injuries caused by the fire.

The fire was confined to an area occupied by bungalows where guests typically stay, so the main residence, dubbed "El Oasis", where Marc, his wife Nadia Ferreira, and their son Marco reside was unaffected by the fire.

A rep confirmed that three bungalows burned to the ground, and one survived the flames. A lounge area on the side of the property was also burned.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

© Getty Images Marc, his wife Nadia Ferreira, and their son weren't home at the time of the fire

The luxury property is typically occupied by Marc and his family in the summer or on occasions like Christmas and New Year's, but any reunion plans he has with Max and Emme at the home may now be put on hold.

The house is decorated with gardens, walkways, and all manner of amenities like home theaters, and two pools, one of which resembles an artificial beach.

Marc purchased the estate in 2014 while married to his now ex-wife, Shannon De Lima. The couple were married for three years before they divorced in 2017.

© Instagram Marc shares twins Max and Emme with Jennifer Lopez

Before Shannon, Marc was married to Jennifer, but they split in 2011, although it took nearly three years for their divorce to be finalized.

The duo successfully co-parent their children and Jennifer has spoken in the past about their strong relationship, despite their split.

"There's a reason we're not together, but we're great friends and we're parents together," she said during an appearance on The View. "We met working, and that's where we're really magical when we're on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it."

© Getty Images Marc and Jennifer split in 2011

Marc remarried last year, tying the knot with model Nadia and they welcomed their first child together on June 18, 2023.

She and Marc announced the arrival of their baby with a photo of their hands cradling the newborn.

© Instagram Marc's youngest child Marco

Their baby is Marc's seventh child. Alongside Max and Emme, he shares two kids with his ex-girlfriend, Debbie Rosado, and two with his ex-wife, Dayanara Torres.

© Instagram David Beckham was Marc's best man at his wedding to Nadia

Marc and former Miss Universe contestant, Nadia married in January 2023 after first being linked in early 2022.

They tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in front of guests including Victoria and David Beckham, who was the best man.

