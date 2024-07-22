Jennifer Lopez's son Max is Marc Anthony's double as teen steps out with famous mom

Jennifer Lopez's children are growing up fast — and her son is looking more like his dad every day.

The singer is enjoying her summer in the Hamptons and Max, 16, is right beside her.

Over the weekend, the mother-son duo were photographed on a bike ride together, during which they stopped to buy cookies from a local vendor.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's twins turn 16

With his wavy, black hair, olive skin and slender physique, Max is Marc Anthony's double.

He was dressed down for the occasion in an anime t-shirt, plaid pants and flip-flops, while JLo looked stunning in a plunging, white jumpsuit.

© Backgrid Jennifer Lopez was joined by her son Max in the Hamptons

While his twin, Emme, didn't join them for their afternoon out, they were spotted earlier this month at the coastal retreat.

Jennifer's stepdaughter, Violet Affleck, also spent quality time with her stepmom proving they still have a good relationship despite JLo and Ben Affleck's marital woes.

© Backgrid Jennifer Lopez and son Max

They were seen posing for pictures together at the East Hampton Historical Society's Antiques and Design Show at Mulford Farm, East Hampton.

They browsed the antiques together and took selfies with friends.

Jennifer was surrounded by loved ones this weekend when she hosted a part ahead of her 55th birthday on July 24.

© Rossa Cole/Shutterstock Jennifer posed for photos with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck

Her husband was noticeably absent from the Bridgerton-themed celebrations near Southampton, which was attended by her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez and several friends.

Ben and Jen have spent the summer apart and weren't united for their second wedding anniversary on July 16 either.

Jennifer and Marc share twins Emme and Max

In addition, they've put their $68 million mansion on the market.

They originally bought the 38,000 square foot property in May 2023 for an eye-watering $60,805,000 in cash. They searched for two years for their dream home, settling on Crestview Manor.

Ben has reportedly moved all his belongings out of the house and into a $100,000-a-month rental in Brentwood near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and the three children they share.

© Pierre Suu Jennifer and Ben are living apart

Page Six reports the couple's marriage has been over since March 2024.

Ben's been photographed without his wedding ring, and there is speculation they'll announce their split imminently.

© @jenniferlopez Instagram Their second wedding anniversary was in July

It is not known if their reported breakup is amicable.

Jennifer has maintained a close bond with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, and they successfully co-parent their children together.

© Kevin Mazur Jennifer and Marc have remained close despite their split

They were married from 2004 to 2011 and even after their split, they collaborated on music together.

After their split she told W Magazine: "Marc is the father of my children, and that's never going away. So, I have to work to make things right. And that is, by far, the hardest work I do."