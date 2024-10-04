Lisa-Marie Presley is identical to daughter Riley Keough in stunning bikini photo

Daisy Jones and The Six actress Riley Keough shared a heartfelt message to her mother Lisa-Marie Presley on Thursday, sharing that she is "in awe" of her parent, who sadly passed away in January 2023.

Riley posted a beautiful throwback photo of her mother lying in the waves on the beach, wearing a floral strapless bikini. Dedicating the post to Lisa-Marie, Riley wrote: "I feel very proud and in awe of my mother, she somehow lived in honesty and truth all the time, no matter how uncomfortable that was for her or the people around her. It was a really aspirational quality and just being around it was liberating. "

Following the death of her mother, Riley took on the task of finishing her autobiography, which is out next week. Referencing the book, the 35-year-old continued: "This is also how she approached her autobiography. I know her intention was to tell a human story and connect to people in telling it. I feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to finish it for her."

Posting a photo of the book cover on her Instagram Story, Riley shared her excitement at the impending release, commenting: "It's here. Five days until my mom's memoir is officially out. I feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to finish it for her."

Riley's followers were quick to send their love and support, commenting how much they adored her mother and how much they're looking forward to the memoir, which Riley spoke about with People.

"What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I've done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was.

"To turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving, everything that she was throughout her remarkable life. I want to give voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive."

© Michael Buckner Riley Keough with Priscilla Presley in 2024

Of how she got into the headspace of her mother, Riley said she listened to recordings of her talking.

"The tapes are an incredible portrait of the force of nature that she was. Depending on the day and her mood, she can sound locked-in or distracted, vulnerable and open or annoyed and closed off, hopeful, angry, everything. You hear her in all her complications."