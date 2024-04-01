Lisa Marie Presley's 15-year-old twin daughters pose with dad Michael Lockwood and grandmother Priscilla for rare family photo

Priscilla Presley spent her Easter weekend with her family by her side, including son Navarone Garibaldi and Lisa Marie Presley's twin daughters.

On Sunday, the former wife of the late Elvis Presley took to Instagram and shared a touching family photo featuring her late daughter's youngest daughters, twins Harper and Finley, 15, with their dad Michael Lockwood.

Lisa Marie, who passed away aged 54 in January of last year, also shared daughter Riley Keough and son Benjamin Keough – he passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound aged 27 in 2020 – with Danny Keough, as well as the twins with Michael Lockwood.

In the photo from Priscilla, Harper and FInley look so grown up, one sporting dark hair and another one blonde, and the resemblance to the other Presley women, Priscilla, Lisa Marie, and Riley, is uncanny.

Behind them was their father, and next to them their uncle Navarone, whose dad is Marco Garibaldi, as well as Jerry Schilling, a talent manager and lifelong friend to Elvis.

"Easter celebration with my beautiful family," Priscilla captioned the photo, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about the heartwarming family portrait.

"The twins look so beautiful," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Priscilla what a beautiful picture. Such an incredible woman," and: "Beautiful granddaughters," as well as: "Glad you had a wonderful Easter especially with your granddaughters!!"

Though Riley – who moved with her husband Ben Smith Petersen and their daughter Tupelo closer to the twins following their mother's death, and has publicly reunited with her grandmother following their legal battle – did not appear to be in attendance, she gave the pic a subtle stamp of approval and liked it on Instagram.

© Instagram Lisa Marie with her four children

Priscilla also took a moment to look back on previous Easter celebrations with Elvis and Lisa Marie, sharing an adorable throwback photo of them back in the early 1970s. In it, she is seen in her 70s-esque voluminous red hair, sporting a printed shirt and holding up a basket filled with Easter eggs, and a little blonde Lisa Marie is smiling and running ahead of her as Elvis, sporting his signature oversized sunglasses, jet black sideburns and a blue and black button down, is proudly looking on.

"Celebrating Easter Elvis and I hid the eggs," she wrote in her caption, and recalled: "Elvis yells to Lisa, who was in the house, that the Easter Bunny came!"

© Getty Riley, Lisa Marie and the twins in 2017

She continued: "Lisa runs out the door with her basket in hand all excited and takes off to find them. Elvis, with bag in hand, ended up finding more than she did."

"He shared his with her. She was all smiles," she went on, before endearingly noting: "Elvis was a kid at heart."

