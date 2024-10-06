Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson look so in love in rare first outing since becoming parents

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight since welcoming their daughter in March this year.

On Saturday the couple made a rare joint outing at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in California, marking their first public appearance together since becoming parents.

© Monica Schipper Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on 5 October 2024

Looking radiant, Suki, 32, wore a black, puff-sleeved tea dress adorned with pastel botanicals and a waist-defining leather belt. Her caramel blonde hair was styled in bouncy curls, as she oozed sophistication in a pair of oval sunglasses.

Robert, 38, looked equally dapper as he posed for photographs with his arm wrapped about his girlfriend's waist. The Twilight star cut a casual figure in a tailored blue suit and white shirt, which he wore with the top buttons undone.

© Getty The couple looked so in love as they attended the polo together

The couple mingled with a star-spattered guestlist at the glamorous polo event at the Will Rogers State Historic Park.

Suki and Robert's very private relationship

Suki and Robert started dating in 2018, but have remained intensely private about their romance, choosing their public appearances together selectively.

While the couple have not spoken publicly about their engagement, fans think the Daisy Jones and the Six actress is set to tie the knot with her Harry Potter star beau.

Suki appeared to subtly confirm her engagement to Robert last December, showcasing a Toi et Moi ring during a stroll in London, symbolizing a new chapter in their lives together.

© Instagram / @sukiwaterhouse Suki shared regular updates on Instagram during her pregnancy

While they prefer to remain tight-lipped about their private relationship, both Rob and Suki have opened up about their experiences on first-time parenthood since welcoming their daughter this year.

"The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, so many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period," Suki shared on Instagram.

© Instagram Suki Waterhouse shared the first photo of her baby in April - weeks after her birth

Meanwhile, Robert opened up about being a first-time father while attending the Dior Homme Menswear SS25 show during Paris Fashion Week last month. In a video shared to X (formerly Twitter), the star revealed in an interview that his life has changed immeasurably since becoming a father.

"[Having a child] makes you feel very old and very young at the same time," he mused.

"She’s so cute," he said of his little girl. "You know, already, I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at three months, I’m like, 'Oh I can kinda see who she is already.'"