Pregnant Suki Waterhouse shares relatable post-Christmas picture with fans amid rumors of Robert Pattinson engagement

The lead up to Christmas may be all fun and games but for Suki Waterhouse, the aftermath has hit her like it does us all – as she has come down with a cold.

The pregnant actress turned singer shared a selfie taken from the studio on December 30, 2023, and she had a red nose, watery eyes and her hair appeared disheveled. "Sick in the studio," she captioned the Story, along with a tearful emoji.

© Instagram Suki Waterhouse holds a tissue to her nose as she has a cold while in the music studio

The 31-year-old Daisy Jones & The Six actress confirmed rumors that she was expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson when she made a joke on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

A TikTok clip shared by user @bestsukiw captured the moment, showcasing Suki's playful reveal to an enthusiastic audience as she quipped: “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I’ve got going on," before gesturing to her baby bump underneath her jacket.

Suki and 37-year-old Twilight actor Robert have been dating for over five years; it is believed that they are engaged, but neither have ever confirmed their status and rarely discuss each other.

However Suki gave fans a rare insight into their dynamic earlier in 2023, as she shared how they keep the romance alive while both filming and touring around the world.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Suki and Robert attend the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Show in December 2022

“I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him. Then he’ll come out for a couple of days,” she explained to The Sunday Times.

“I’m shocked that I’m [still] so happy with someone for nearly five years," she added, admitting that after five years it still fills her with joy to see his name appear on her phone.

© Suki Waterhouse Queen of bump dressing, Suki wore a bandana scarf while on her babymoon

They only moved in together earlier in 2023, and she told the Driven Minds: A Type 7 podcast that she was "lucky because [Robert] is so accepting of the mess and the chaos" before revealing why she thinks they have made it work over the years: "I actually have something to share now. I have, like, a life that I'm proud of that I want to share with someone and I'm stable and I have my [expletive] together.