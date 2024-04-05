Suki Waterhouse shares first photo of baby with Robert Pattinson - 'Welcome to the world'

Congratulations are in order for Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson! The new mother finally confirmed on Friday the incredible news that they have welcomed their first child.

To mark the life-changing moment, Suki shared a precious photo on her Instagram account showing her cradling her little one. The image was a picture of a Polaroid photo, that appeared to show Suki cuddling her new bundle whilst sitting outside of her stunning £5.3 million home.

© Instagram Suki Waterhouse shared the first photo of her baby in April - weeks after her birth

"Welcome to the world angel," she penned in the caption alongside a red love heart emoji. The baby, whose name and gender is yet to be revealed, was concealed by her arms but fans got a glimpse of the adorable babygrow the infant was wearing. It was white, and covered in multicoloured love hearts.

Meanwhile, Suki, 32, was wrapped up in a cosy oversized grey cardigan and her makeup-free face was simply glowing as she smiled for the camera.

© Instagram Suki Waterhouse documented her pregnancy on Instagram before welcoming her first baby in March

The adorable post came one week after photos obtained by the DailyMail showed the couple out in LA with their newborn. New dad Robert was captured pushing a beige pram whilst mum Suki looked well walking next to her family.

Suki first announced news of her pregnancy back in November when she took to the stage the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis The couple will be raising their baby in LA in their incredible $5.3 million home

"I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on," she said, before adding: 'I'm not sure if it's working." She then fully displayed her blossoming baby bump in a shimmering purple minidress.

Suki and 37-year-old Twilight actor Robert have been dating for over five years; it is believed that they are engaged, but neither have ever confirmed their status.

The couple live in a stunning £5.8 million Spanish-style mansion in LA where they will raise their newborn.

The incredible property features three bedrooms and is exceptionally private thanks to an enormous preened hedge.