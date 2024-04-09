Suki Waterhouse shares candid glimpse of her postpartum body after welcoming first child with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse recently took to social media to share a glimpse of her journey into motherhood, expressing gratitude and pride for her body's resilience postpartum.

Just days after delighting fans with the news of her first child's arrival, the 32-year-old model and actress posted a candid photo of herself in postpartum attire, gracefully holding a baby bottle.

Wearing a bra and Frida Mom postpartum underwear, Suki posed before a mirror, reflecting on the profound experiences of the fourth trimester.

"The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, so many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period," she shared.

This heartfelt update came shortly after Suki and her fiancé, Robert Pattinson, announced the arrival of their bundle of joy.

While keeping details such as the baby's name, gender, or birth date private, Suki's post—featuring her cradling their newborn with the simple caption, "welcome to the world angel"—captured the essence of their joy.

Amidst embracing her new role as a mother, Suki is also preparing to return to the stage with performances scheduled at the renowned Coachella music festival on April 12 and 19.

Her announcement of motherhood and her candid reflections on postpartum life have resonated widely, drawing over 100,000 likes and a stream of supportive comments from friends and fans alike.

Celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Halsey—who identifies with she/they pronouns—and Alyssa Milano, among others, have extended their congratulations and well-wishes.

Paris expressed her happiness for the couple, while Halsey dubbed Suki a "rockstar mom." Alyssa Milano humorously remarked, "Now the fun really begins," encapsulating the adventure of parenting, and Gracie Abrams sent her love to the new mom.

The anticipation surrounding the newest addition to Suki and Robert's family was heightened last week when photos surfaced showing the couple in LA with a stroller, hinting at their transition into parenthood.

Having first been linked in 2018, Suki and Robert have maintained a relatively private relationship, sharing glimpses of their life together selectively.

Suki publicly revealed her pregnancy in November during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

Dressed in a light purple mini dress accented with a shimmering gold hem and complemented by knee-high gold boots, she playfully drew attention to her growing baby bump on stage, sharing the joyous news with her fans.

Additionally, Suki subtly confirmed her engagement to Robert last December, showcasing a Toi et Moi ring during a stroll in London, symbolizing a new chapter in their lives together.

