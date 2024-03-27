Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson welcome first child: report

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have embarked on an exciting new chapter in their lives, embracing parenthood for the first time.

The couple, who are 37 and 32 respectively, and rumored to be engaged, have been the center of much joy and speculation since confirming their expectancy in November.

Recent sightings in Los Angeles have all but confirmed the delightful arrival of their first child together.

Photographs captured by Daily Mail show the pair, in casual attire, taking a leisurely stroll with a baby pram in tow, with Robert donning a hoodie and puffer jacket and Suki in a chic full-length black coat and cap, both of them radiating new-parent bliss.

While there has been no official announcement from Robert or Suki regarding their new bundle of joy, the evidence of their growing family is heartening.

This development follows a series of subtle hints and public appearances that have chronicled their journey to parenthood.

Suki, renowned for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six and her music career, first sparked pregnancy rumors during a captivating performance in Mexico on November 20.

Addressing the audience at the Corona Capital Festival, she playfully remarked on her choice of a glittering minidress designed to "distract you from something else that's going on," a nod to her then-concealed pregnancy.

Further fanning the flames of speculation, she later shared an Instagram post showcasing her pronounced baby bump.

December saw Suki sharing another glimpse into her pregnancy journey with a vacation snapshot that captured her evolving silhouette.

Then, in January, she made a stunning appearance at the Primetime Emmy Awards, donning a Valentino gown that elegantly accentuated her baby bump on the red carpet, marking a stylish nod to her imminent journey into motherhood.

Suki gave fans a rare insight into her relationship dynamic earlier in 2023, as she shared how they keep the romance alive while both filming and touring around the world.

“I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him. Then he’ll come out for a couple of days,” she explained to The Sunday Times.

“I’m shocked that I’m [still] so happy with someone for nearly five years," she added, admitting that after five years it still fills her with joy to see his name appear on her phone.

