Suki Waterhouse confirms pregnancy with Robert Pattinson in sweet announcement onstage

Suki Waterhouse has officially confirmed her pregnancy with longtime boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

The 31-year-old "Daisy Jones & The Six" actress made the announcement in a lighthearted manner at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

A TikTok clip shared by user @bestsukiw captured the moment, showcasing Suki's playful reveal to an enthusiastic audience.

Linked romantically with the 37-year-old "The Batman" actor since 2018, Suki delighted fans by referencing her pregnancy while discussing her choice of outfit.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she joked, gesturing to her baby bump while playfully pushing back her pink jacket.

Despite the crowd's cheers, she humorously added, “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Suki looked radiant in a fitted, light purple minidress with a shimmering gold hem, paired with knee-high gold boots, perfectly complementing her glowing appearance.

© Photo: Getty Images Suki has been connected to Robert since 2018

The British actress had initially sparked pregnancy rumors during a hike with Robert earlier in the month. Since then, various outings where she was seen showcasing her bare belly further fueled the speculation.

Despite keeping their relationship largely private, Suki opened up about her nearly five-year romance with Robert earlier this year. Speaking to The Sunday Times, she shared their commitment to not spending too much time apart.

© Variety Robert and Suki are expecting their first child!

“I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him. Then he’ll come out for a couple of days,” she explained.

Expressing her happiness, Suki revealed: “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years.” She also mentioned how excited she gets seeing Robert's name on her phone, finding him hilarious and always having much to talk about.

The couple, who have been spotted together at events like the MET Gala and the GO Campaign Annual Gala, have maintained a strong bond over the years. On the Driven Minds: A Type 7 podcast, Suki spoke about moving in with Robert and how special their relationship felt, particularly after a period of personal growth and celibacy.

She reflected on being ready for a relationship with him, feeling she had something meaningful to share.

© Photo: Getty Images Robert's going to be a dad!

Suki also mentioned her thoughts on motherhood in the future, saying, “I don’t think I would have four,” indicating her desire for children.

The news of her pregnancy coincides with her recent decision to withdraw from the 2024 Laneway Festival.

Citing personal reasons, the festival announced that the "Good Looking" hitmaker would no longer perform at the February event across various Australian cities.

Meanwhile, Robert was seen enjoying a solo stroll in Los Angeles, dressed casually in a white printed T-shirt, black gym shorts, black sneakers, and a cap, suggesting a relaxed demeanor amidst the exciting personal developments.

