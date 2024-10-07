Jenna Bush Hager makes exciting announcement to co-star Hoda Kotb live on Today

Jenna Bush Hager has been enjoying getting to know her latest family member after adopting a sweet kitten last week.

The Today Show star's daughter Mila, ten, is the proud owner and after taking her home on Thursday night, Jenna asked viewers of the NBC daytime show to help them choose the kitten's name.

While the decision was ultimately Mila's, they explained that the choices were Mocha Spiced Latte Hager (aka Mo) and Maisie Moo Hager (aka May-May).

On Monday morning's Today with Hoda & Jenna, the mother-of-three told her co-star Hoda Kotb that they had finally made a decision on the name. She said: "Her name's Maisie. Maisie Moo."

Jenna went on to say that Maisie Moo was a hit with the entire family, even her husband Henry, who wasn't always such a cat person.

© Today Show Jenna Bush Hager announced the name of her new pet kitten on the Today Show

"This is what happens in my home, Henry who is sort of skeptical and never knew he would be a cat person, I got home and he was watching the Commanders - his team - with a tiny little kitten cuddled to his arm."

"So he's a cat guy now," Hoda asked, to which Jenna replied: "He is! It just shows you that old dogs can learn new tricks!"

© Instagram Jenna Bush Hager with her new kitten

Maisie Moo joins the family's other pet cat Mango, and while her arrival has given the family a lot of joy, the backstory behind it is incredibly sad.

Jenna explained last week on Today that their beloved pet cat Hollywood Hager had gone missing over the summer, and while they have done everything they can to look for her, she still hasn't returned home.

Jenna's daughter Mila with her kitten, who has been named Maisie Moo

Jenna welcomed Holly into her family home in January 2023, and announced the happy news on the Today Show when Mila was on as a guest a month prior. "Can you say what we did today?" Jenna prompted her daughter, who quickly, and excitedly, revealed: "We met my kitten."

When Holly came home, Jenna shared photos on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Instagram, meet Hollywood! My eyes are red from cat allergies, but I love her."

Jenna Bush Hager's cat Holly with their other cat Mango

She added that the "beautiful" kitten's full name was "Holly, middle name Wood, last name Hager."

Jenna lives in New York with her husband Henry Hager and their three children, Mila, Poppy, eight, and Hal, five.The star has been a co-anchor on Today with Hoda & Jenna since 2019 and will be joined by a new co-host early next year, following the recent news that Hoda would be leaving the show in three months time.

It's not yet been revealed who will replace Hoda on the Fourth Hour, but it's likely to be revealed in the not too distant future.