Today's Jenna Bush Hager reveals heartbreaking moment she made son Hal cry on first day of school
TODAY -- Pictured: Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday, April 24, 2024© Getty Images

Jenna was joined by guest anchor Sheinelle Jones

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
46 minutes ago
Today Show host Jenna Bush Hager has revealed the heartbreaking moment she made her son Hal cry on his first day of school – after deciding it was a good idea to FaceTime his teacher.

Five-year-old Hal recently started kindergarten and Jenna was so concerned with how he may be doing, that she decided to call the teacher for an update. But Hal heard her voice, and it all quickly turned to tears for the young boy, and almost his mom.

"Guess what I just did," Jenna said to co-host Sheinelle Jones as the pair discussed easy mistakes to make as the kids return to school.

"For some reason, I thought it was a good idea to FaceTime with the teacher… with Hal going into his first day at his new school. Guess what that cost? Tears!"

Sheinelle had shared that she forgot to send in signed forms for overnight camps, and the pair then told viewers to "swim into [the mistakes], lean into it and know you're the best".

Jenna is also mom to daughters Mila, 11, and Poppy, nine, with her husband Henry Hager.

"We are overcome with joy to welcome Henry Harold ‘Hal’ Hager into this world!" the mom-of-three said in a statement in 2019 after Hal was born on August 2, 2019 and weighed 7lbs. 5 oz.

Watch as Jenna Bush Hager celebrates son Hal's first birthday with her famous parents

"He is named Henry after many on his father’s side including his dear dad and his paternal grandfather. Harold comes from my maternal grandfather, Pa, who I loved dearly and was unable to keep a son long enough to name." they added.

"His sisters are thrilled to have a little brother and already nicknamed his nickname, exclaiming ‘welcome to the world Hal Pal!'"

She revealed her pregnancy live on air, shocking her co anchor Craig Melvin.

"It is a shock, it’s a lot," she said at the time, sharing that she was publicly revealing the news because her young girls had found out the day before.

"I’m only telling because they found out yesterday in their Easter basket," she said. "They told the man behind me on the airplane, they told the people at church… The girls are so happy."

