Jenna Bush Hager delights fans with sweet vacation photos featuring kids Mila, Poppy, and Hal

Jenna Bush Hager is soaking up all the family time she can get before summer is over and school is back in session.

The Today Show anchor has been enjoying a well-deserved break from her 4th Hour hosting duties, as her co-anchor Hoda Kotb and much of their NBC team have been filming the show live from Paris for the Olympics.

Now, with the Olympics coming to an end on Sunday, August 11, and her busy schedule picking back up, she's looking back at the very special last few weeks with her family.

Jenna Bush Hager receives emotional family cameo to celebrate milestone

Jenna took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a round of fun family photos, seemingly from their time in Texas, where Jenna's family is originally from. She first shared a family portrait featuring her husband Henry Hager, and their kids, Mila, 11, Poppy, eight, and Hal, four, full of temporary tattoos across their arms and faces.

She next shared a sweet selfie with little Hal looking adorable dressed in red, white and blue, followed by another sweet selfie, this time a waterside pic featuring Henry looking fondly over at her.

More family photos followed of the girls dressed up in their Sunday best, one of the longtime couple during a hike, and a final shot of the family-of-five in Camp Longhorn, where the girls have spent their past two summers, and where Jenna went as a kid as well.

"Summer loving!!!" Jenna wrote in her caption, adding: "July was pretty hard to beat!" and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over all the heartwarming family moments.

© Instagram The family reunited at Longhorn Camp in Texas

Jenna's Today colleague and bestie Savannah Guthrie wrote: "Cutest. People. Ever," as others followed suit with: "Your oldest daughter looks just like you!!" and: "You have a beautiful family," as well as: "Your son looks just like his grandpa, George W. Bush. Great looking family."

© Instagram Jenna showed off her girls' Sunday best

It's a very special time for Jenna and her family, as not only did she just reunite with her daughters after their time away at summer camp, but in that time, her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush welcomed her second child with husband Craig Coyne.

© Instagram She also shared a loved-up pic with Henry

Though Barbara stays largely away from the public eye, Jenna announced the exciting news on her Instagram last week, first sharing a photo of her bottle feeding her newborn nephew, followed by a photo of her and her sister doting over him.

© Instagram The Hager-Bush crew

"My sissy had a little mister and I fell madly in love with Edward Finn!" she excitedly wrote in her caption.

Though Jenna and Barbara grew up in Texas and spent their teenage years in the Bush family's Prairie Chapel Ranch near Crawford, they were eight-years-old when their grandfather, George H.W. Bush became president in 1989; he left the White House in 1993. Her family then returned to Washington when she was 20 years old, with her father maintaining the role of president from 2001 to 2009.