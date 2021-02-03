Rosie Ramsey discusses 'knackering' parenting struggles in candid post Rosie and Chris' youngest son is almost one month old

Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie opened up to fans about her parenting struggles with baby Rafe in a candid post on Instagram.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey reveal newborn baby has had treatment to fix his 'pointed' ears

Rosie shared a message she had received from a fellow mum that said she was "really struggling" to get her baby to sleep. Part of the message read: "You look like you're coping really well, what am I doing wrong? I want to tear my hair out sometimes."

In her response, the Sh**ged Married Annoyed podcaster, 33, described her one-month-old boy as "a little tinker" who "would be cuddled endlessly" – a reality not shown on social media.

She shared more comforting words, including: "I think it's better to accept the first couple of months are exhausting, but I promise you it gets easier."

Rosie continued in her Instagram post: "Guys...I’m SHATTERED. Don’t be fooled! I’m a mam to a 4 week old baby. He is loud as owt and literally ‘sleeps all day and parties all night!’ (Lucky buggar.) I’m supposed to be shattered.

"It’s not easy. It’s emotionally and physically knackering. But it does get easier, and less tiring. I hope this might help any new mams who might be struggling and thinking everyone on here is coping except them (they’ll not be! Trust me.)

Chris Ramsey sparks major reaction with brand new photo of his baby boy

Personalised baby grows that are just perfect for the special little one in your life

Rosie revealed being a mother to two young children is exhausting

"Accept ALL the help! (Easier said than done right now I know...) Choose sleep and rest over hygiene and make up (seriously, it’s more important.) Drink plenty of water and eat all the food. Oh, most importantly!... Sniff your new baby’s head at least 700 times a day, because one day they’ll be too big to carry around and sniff."

Chris and Rosie, who have been married since 2014, welcomed baby Rafe on 6 January. The couple are also parents to five-year-old Robin.

Rosie and Chris share sons Robin (above) and Rafe

Rosie proudly announced Rafe's arrival by sharing a snapshot of her newborn in hospital, writing: "Hi everyone. This is Rafe Ramsey. Born yesterday afternoon weighing 9lbs 1oz.

"He's absolutely wonderful and looks EXACTLY like his brother! Like, it's uncanny! He's yet to meet Robin, so once we're all settled back at home I'll introduce him to you properly. Hope you're all ok xx."

Rosie Ramsey reveals lockdown parenting 'guilt' following birth of second son