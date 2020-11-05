Chris and Rosie Ramsey stun fans with DIY home transformation Fans thought it looked like a luxury hotel!

Comedian Chris Ramsey has completely transformed the bedroom he shares with wife Rosie, as they prepare for baby number two.

Rosie unveiled Chris' latest DIY efforts on her Instagram feed, updating fans with a before and after comparison post.

Chris' DIY efforts were showcased on Rosie's Instagram

The main feature of the newly decorated room is the wood panelling behind the bed that Chris had meticulously put up himself.

The ornate wooden bed had been dressed in crisp white sheets and Chris and Rosie had added a luxurious ambience with their final finishing touches. These included matching bed-side cabinets and lamps and a selection of printed pillows.

The Ramseys made their bedroom look super cosy with mood lighting

She captioned the images: "Room swap!! We’ve been having a little shifty round recently getting ready for baby no 2...

"@iamchrisramsey is getting extremely good at DIY and put up the wood panelling himself! Taking tips from Fatima and retraining, very proud.[sic]"

Rosie's followers seemed suitably impressed by Chris' efforts to, with many asking him to help out in their homes. One user said: "Sending him round to mine. Please… will pay him in Biscoff biscuits."

One fan even admitted: "I thought it was a hotel room!!!"

This snap showed Chris' handiwork during the project

The couple often showcase their extensive home renovation work on Instagram – including their ultra-cosy living room and very stylish open-plan kitchen. They have made a beautiful home for son Robin and they are due to welcome a new arrival in January 2021.



The Ramseys have been busy decorating all parts of their Newcastle home

Despite Chris working in London for presenting gigs like The One Show, the family is located in a beautiful home in Newcastle.

