Chris and Rosie Ramsey reveal how their award-winning banter improved their marriage

They often dish out advice, crack jokes and share intimate details of their marriage on their award-winning podcast, Sh**ged Married Annoyed, but now, Chris and Rosie Ramsey will soon be bringing their quality banter to our television screens - and we cannot wait!

During a new interview with The Observer, the comedy duo - who have been married since 2014 - opened up about the success of their podcast and how it's undeniably improved their relationship.

"Obviously we have rows. We don't go straight to the podcast and laugh about it," admits Rosie. "You have time to mellow, and then you have a nice day, and you're friends again. Then being able to talk about it after is really healthy."

In agreement, Chris added: "It can be really bad in the moment, because Rosie's better at it then, but, later on, I can pull it apart on the podcast and get an apology. It's a very clever system."

On talking through their "issues" on their 'What’s your beef?' segment, Rosie said: "Yeah, he comes on the podcast and annihilates me. And I'm like, 'But I won this in the moment!'"

The couple are bringing their humour to our TV screens soon

Chris then recalled: "Years ago, before we did the podcast, your mam would come round, and you would kick off at me because I would roast you in front of people. I'd be like, 'Sandra [Rosie's mum], do you see what she's done with this dishwasher?'"

To which, Rosie replied: "Yes, you did that all the time. I hated it. Why would you just rip the piss out of me in front of people?" Chris quipped: "And now we do it for a job!"

From Monday, the hilarious husband-and-wife duo will welcome celebrity guests onto their new programme, The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show.

This brand new six-part series will see the extremely honest pair being joined each week by another celebrity couple to poke fun at life, growing up, relationships, arguments, annoyances, parenting and everything in between.

