Princess Beatrice's unconventional royal birth with daughter Sienna

Princess Beatrice is set to bring the next royal baby into the world as she and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi prepare to welcome their second child together.

While most royal babies are born at the world-famous Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, or the lavish Portland hospital in Westminster, first-time mother Princess Beatrice chose to go against the royal grain when giving birth to her daughter, Sienna.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi The York royal became the first member of the royal family to give birth at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, which boasts both an NHS maternity unit and a private facility called 'The Kensington Wing'. Buckingham Palace never revealed whether Princess Beatrice gave birth to her now three-year-old daughter in the hospital's NHS or private facilities, though it seems most likely she followed suit of other royal mothers and opted to pay for one of the "luxury en suite rooms".

© Instagram / @thekensingtonwing The Kensington Wing provides luxury en suite rooms within a dedicated, well-established private maternity unit at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. "In our delivery rooms we can offer you the options of multiple birth positions, as well as birth balls, beanbags, floor mats, birthing stools, and birthing pools," reads the website. "Our private postnatal rooms are designed to feel like a home away from home, including a pull-down bed for your birthing partner and complimentary dressing gowns."

© Instagram / @thekensingtonwing The private delivery suites at the Kensington Wing come with an en suite bathroom and bath robes As well as offering luxury bedding and spa-like dressing gowns, the Kensington Wing invites expectant mothers to have "afternoon tea with a midwife" on select open days. The lavish meet is aimed at providing parents with the opportunity to ask midwives questions about private antenatal and postnatal care, as well as sample the hospital's luxury afternoon tea offering.

Aside from the world-class medical care, Princess Beatrice would have been offered an indulgent menu of versatile dishes to enjoy during her stay. View post on Instagram A sample menu from the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital's Head Chef showcases dishes like duck with caramelised peaches and berries, honey-glazed chicken with rainbow carrots and peach and plum tarte tatin for dessert.

Mothers who give birth are welcome to order a complimentary afternoon tea after giving birth, complete with finger sandwiches, miniature sweet treats and freshly baked scones with lashings of jam and clotted cream. © Getty Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice are able to enjoy afternoon tea after delivery Thanks to their five-star catering, state-of-the-art facilities, the undivided attention of a consultant and silver hand-crafted baby mementos, private maternity care can set parents back tens of thousands of pounds.