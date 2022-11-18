Why haven't fans seen Princess Beatrice's baby girl Sienna yet? The royal baby was born in September 2021

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sienna Elizabeth, on 18 September 2021, just over a year after marrying at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, in Windsor in July 2020.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's rural Italian palace could rival a royal residence

Although the royal family traditionally release an official photograph of a new royal baby, the public are yet to see a photo of little Sienna, who is now 14 months old. The infant was christened in a private family ceremony in April this year, but no photographs appeared as one might expect – so why is this?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo welcome their baby girl

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash said before the baptism: "Princess Beatrice is not a working member of the royal family and is more private as a result. She has shared some personal news on Twitter and may choose to share photographs when Sienna is christened, but there is no expectation on her to do so. If she does decide to share images it will be a personal decision for her."

When Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child, August Philip, in February 2021, she shared a photo of herself and husband Jack Brooksbank with their newborn on her Instagram page. She has since shared several sweet pictures of her son.

However, Beatrice is leading a more private life with her baby, preferring to keep her out of the limelight. The eldest daughter of Sarah Ferguson does not have an Instagram page like her sister.

MORE: Exclusive: Princess Beatrice makes rare comment about her daughter Sienna

Beatrice and Edoardo at Kate's carol concert

We have seen Beatrice out and about since Sienna's birth though. In December, the new mum joined other members of the royal family at the Duchess of Cambridge's carol concert in London, along with her husband Edoardo.

And at the end of November, MailOnline published photos showing the family of three at Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland. The Princess looked radiant as she tucked into a hot dog from the winter market while pushing her newborn in a trendy £1,000 Fox 3 Bugaboo pram.

Beatrice and Edoardo recent house move is another sign of her desire for a quieter life.

The picturesque Cotwolds is the Princess' new home

The couple relocated from their London home of St James' Palace to the beautiful countryside region of the Cotswolds.

According to The Express, the house is worth a dazzling £3million and boats a swimming pool and tennis courts. Edoardo's parents also live in the Costwolds, so the couple have grandparents on hand for babysitting Sienna.

MORE: 9 adorable Jubilee babygrows to shop for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - from M&S to Etsy & more

When the royals announced news of Sienna's arrival on Beatrice's Twitter and Edoardo's Instagram pages, they shared an adorable print of their daughter's footprints.

Edoardo posted: "Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us. Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget.

"This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying… that with every child you grow a whole new heart. A massive thank you to the Midwife and the amazing team at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital."

It appears that Princess Beatrice and her husband intend to keep their daughter's privacy for as long as they can.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.