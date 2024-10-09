Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are celebrating the wonderful news that they are expecting their second child together in spring 2025.

The couple, who wed in 2020, are already parents to their three-year-old daughter, Sienna, and Beatrice is a stepmum to her husband's eight-year-old son, Christopher, known as Wolfie.

Beatrice, 36, and Edoardo, 40, shared their sweet news with the world in an official statement along with a gorgeous set of two photos of their family.

© Getty Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice will become parents again next year

But the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's approach to announcing her pregnancies is quite different from that of her younger sister, Princess Eugenie.

The sisters have such a close bond and love nothing more than spending time with their children together.

Find out how the two princesses revealed their pregnancy news and how each of their announcements compared to one another by clicking through the gallery…

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's pregnancy reveals compared

1/ 4 © PA Princess Beatrice's second baby announcement At the beginning of October, Beatrice and Edoardo released a statement sharing their lovely news: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. "His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news." In addition to their official statement, they also shared two never-before-seen photographs that delighted royal fans. The first photo was a loved-up snap of the parents with Beatrice smiling at the camera as she wrapped her arms around her husband while Edoardo beams at his wife lovingly. The second photo showed proud dad Edoardo walking with his two children. Little Sienna strolls in the middle as she holds onto her dad's and her big brother's hands.

2/ 4 © Instagram / @edomapellimozzi Beatrice's first pregnancy reveal with Sienna Beatrice's first pregnancy revealed was so different in comparison. When Beatrice announced she was expecting her first child in May 2021, the couple chose to keep things lowkey and private by releasing a statement with no accompanying photos. The statement at the time came from Buckingham Palace and said that Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had been informed. Unlike her sister, Princess Eugenie, Beatrice does not use social media and so, naturally, her announcements have been more formal and through official channels. However, a week or so after Sienna's birth was confirmed via a statement from the Palace, Edoardo took to his Instagram page to share a lovely photo of his daughter's footprints and a heartfelt caption which read in part: "Our life together has just begun, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things that await us. "Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget."

3/ 4 © Instagram Princess Eugenie's first pregnancy reveal with baby August Princess Eugenie, 34, who married Jack Brooksbank, 38, in 2019, is fairly active on social media and often shares updates from her life as a mother-of-two on her Instagram page. Her pregnancy reveals for both August, now aged three, and her one-year-old son Ernest, were revealed on her page to her 1.8 million followers. In 2020, Eugenie shared a lovely photograph of her and her husband Jack both holding a pair of baby booties along with a caption that read: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021," which prompted plenty of well-wishes and congratulatory messages in the comments section. Meanwhile, after Sienna was born, proud auntie Eugenie took to her social media a gain to share a lovely photo of her sister and brother-in-law, writing: "To my dearest Beabea and Edo. Congratulations on your new angel. I can't wait to meet her and I'm so proud of you. "We're going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge. To my new niece. I love you already and think you're just awesome from the photos… we're going to have so much fun together. Love your Auntie Euge."

4/ 4 © Instagram Eugenie's pregnancy reveal with Ernest Eugenie and Jack announced that they were expecting their second baby in January 2023 with the most adorable photo. The sweet snap showed Eugenie and August standing in a field near their home as August embraced his mum's tummy, appearing to be giving a kiss to his younger sibling. Eugenie was beaming in the photo as she wrote: "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer." Perhaps Beatrice's most recent pregnancy announcement including some lovely family photos, much to the delight of avid royal followers, is somewhat inspired by her younger sister.

