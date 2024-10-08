Drew Barrymore gets real about 'heavy dose' of postpartum depression after welcoming daughter Frankie, 10

Drew Barrymore has been hailed for being open about her experiences with fame and its pitfalls, mental health, childhood stardom and parenting.

The actress and talk show host, 49, shares daughters Oliver, 12, and Frankie, ten, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, and while she keeps them out of the spotlight, she occasionally has tidbits of motherhood to spare.

That was the case on a recent iteration of The Drew Barrymore Show, during which she was captured speaking with an audience member whose emotions were running high after welcoming her second child.

"I just had another baby eight weeks ago, and having two kids is so much, isn't it?" she frankly shared with the talk show host and the rest of the supportive audience, and Drew stepped in to cheer her up and share her own experiences as a mom-of-two.

"It's so much," Drew concurred. "Having two kids is a lot, and I don't think we have an honest dialog about it," and the other mom spoke about her older daughter, who is now three and a half, having a "hard time" understanding why her mom is crying and what's really going on.

In trademark Drew fashion, she went up to the mom and knelt down in front of her to have a more intimate conversation before involving the rest of the studio audience in it as well so as to drum up support.

"But you know what I believe? And I'm no expert, but heavy is the head that wears the crown of 'We keep it together all the time'. Oh, that scares me!"

Drew then talked about going through her own bout of postpartum depression after welcoming her younger daughter, something she has been honest and open about in the past, describing the rollercoaster of emotions she experienced.

"When I had my second baby, I called my doctor and I said, 'I have never felt more euphoria in my life, I wanna say joy to the world, I understand the meaning of life'," she continued. "And the way he listened to me, he knew that I was going to come back down to reality. I did."

"A week or two later…I hit a pretty heavy dose of postpartum depression and everything got very real. I realized that my heart grew bigger, but so did my responsibilities and my worries."

She concluded by going back to the new mom-of-two, and encouraged her to allow the emotions to flow and let that be a way for her to show her children that "it's okay" to have those kinds of thoughts.

"Being able to be brave enough to be human and show your feelings will allow your kid to know it's okay to feel their feelings," Drew sweetly concluded.

Fans of the E.T. star reacted to the moment posted on social media with loving comments like: "How can you NOT love her?" and: "I'm in love with Drew Barrymore, sheesh, what a gem she is," plus: "I want Drew Barrymore to be my therapist."