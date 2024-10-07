Pink's husband Carey Hart shares candid photos of 'first' for son Jameson: 'Mind was blown'

Pink's son Jameson just celebrated a long-awaited "first" with his dad Carey Hart.

Though the "So What" singer's daughter Willow is already a little more accustomed to the spotlight, over the weekend, it was her younger brother's turn, as he experienced his first ever punk rock show.

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, and her former professional motorcycle driver husband have been married since 2006; they welcomed Willow in June 2011 and Jameson in December 2016.

Following Carey and Jameson's exciting father-son weekend, the former took to Instagram and shared a round of photos, and reflected on the special experience.

He first shared a snap in which he is posing with Jameson on stage, behind them a massive crowd of fans, followed by videos of the seven-year-old rocking out in the VIP area right on stage, plus more photos of him showing his personality — and long blonde hair — making goofy faces for the camera.

"All I can say is, what an epic time w/ my lil dude, Jamo," Carey then wrote in his caption, noting: "This was a first I was really looking forward to. 1st punk rock show."

He went on: "Huge thanks to @byron_pw @fletcherpw Jim, and Randy @_pennywise for the amazing time. Jamo's mind was blown by seeing it up front and close. Got to see a ton of old friends from the Warped tour days, and saw @nofx last show ever."

© Instagram Jameson appeared to have a blast at his first ever punk rock show

Lastly, Carey took a moment to reflect on his history with the show, recalling: "I rode for Smelly (NOFX) & Jordan's team MotoXXX back in the day. Touring and becoming friends with these two bands in the late 90's was mind blowing to me. Catching back up 26 years later was an amazing reunion. The last 3 pics are from 1998. Smelly and I before @nofx set, & Randy (@_pennywise ) and I on stage while I got to play Brohym on bass."

© Instagram He will be eight years old in December

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Omg, he looks so much like Willow now," about Jameson, as others followed suit with: "What a cool dad you are!!!!! Love it!!!" and: "Jamo was jammin'," as well as: "So cool!! Looks like a monumental day!"

© Instagram Pink and Carey recently also enjoyed their own weekend getaway

Prior to his weekend with Jameson, Carey also recently enjoyed a romantic, adventurous weekend getaway with Pink, traveling via motorcycle.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The Hart family in 2022

In another Instagram post, he wrote: "What a weekend. Been a minute since wifey @pink and I had a motorcycle getaway. Life has been crazy with her massive stadium tour, and our kids fill in all of the spare time. It was a nice reminder of how bad a** this woman is."

"She can ride her a** off, drink me under the table, and run a pool table like no other. She is a bad woman. And damn, do I love to follow her on a motorcycle. An amazing view. Looking forward to many more of these once tour wraps up."