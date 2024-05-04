Drew Barrymore is unrecognizable after dramatic transformation that needs to be seen

Drew Barrymore had fans doing a double-take when she underwent a dramatic appearance change on Friday.

The 49-year-old was given a makeover by Kim Kardashian's go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton and famed makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.

Drew looked gorgeous with long blonde hair styled into soft waves instead of her typical dark locks.

Her makeup was flawless, with Drew rocking a gray and black smokey eye look, glossy lips, and a perfect glowing complexion.

In one photo, she wore a white silk blouse with a plunging neckline and a matching satin jacket.

In another, she posed with Chris wearing a slogan gray T-shirt and cream pants.

© Instagram Drew looked unrecognizable

Chris shared the images on his Instagram account alongside a throwback photo of Drew and Cameron Diaz after the Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle premiere in 2003, which appeared to be the inspiration behind her transformation.

His fans were blown away by her new look, with one responding: "OMG she looks insane!" A second said: "Drew really needs to be blonde, it looks so good on her."

A third added: "I think this is the most beautiful I've ever seen you @drewbarrymore Absolutely gorgeous. @chrisappleton1 always nails it!"

© Instagram Chris recreated one of Drew's iconic looks

Drew's bold new look comes after she revealed she had been catfished on a dating site. In January, she spoke of being duped by a stranger who tried to seduce her by pretending to be NFL star Matthew Stafford.

"This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams," she explained on her eponymous talk show as she revealed she quickly swiped right on the potential suitor to make her move.

"So, I wrote to him, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football, and we didn't have any teams, and then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams and—it's nice to meet you, my name is Drew.'"

© Getty Chris took inspiration from Drew's look in 2003

Drew swiftly realized that she had been lied to. "He was not the quarterback for the L.A. Rams," she explained. "He's a musician that thought he was being cute."

Disappointed, Drew carried on that the man dared to call her 'Drewski'.

She said: "The guy was like, ‘Hey Drewski, and I was like, ‘I hate you. You pithy, deceiving, playful—you've made me feel stupid. I don't know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!'"

© Getty Images Drew typically sports dark hair and less makeup

Drew took to the audience to settle the issue, asking how she should feel about the awkward encounter. Many people completely understood her disappointment, with her co-host Ross Matthews explaining, "You should feel lied to - robbed."

He added his disappointment: "I had a fantasy that you're like the new Taylor Swift and you'd be at the games, right?"

© SBN/Star Max Drew's last serious relationship was with ex-husband Will Kopelman

But for Drew, it was nothing to do with finding a man like Travis Kelce. Although, she admitted that she had taken inspiration from Taylor Swift when it came to dating again.

"She just went on a date," Drew said of the songstress back in October. "It made me think I could just go out on a date."