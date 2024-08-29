Drew Barrymore sparks debate as daughters Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, are treated in rare personal video

Drew Barrymore is incredibly private when it comes to her family and rarely shares photos of her two daughters, Olive, 12, and Frankie, ten, on social media.

However, the pre-teens were the stars of the show in The Drew Barrymore Show star's latest video that was posted on social media this week.

The Hollywood star showed just what a doting mom she is as she unpacked several school items that she had purchased for her children on Etsy, giving an insight into her relationship with her girls in the process.

Drew Barrymore opened up about her daughters Frankie and Olive

And while fans adored seeing what Drew had chosen - which can be viewed in the footage above - some fellow parents expressed concern that she had picked personalized backpacks with their names embroidered across them.

Frankie was given a pink checked backpack, and Olive had the same design but in blue. Comments included: "Cute! It’s not safe to have kids names on backpacks though," one wrote, while another commented: "I don’t like to put my kids names on their backpacks because strangers can learn their names."

© Stefanie Keenan Drew Barrymore with her daughters Frankie and Olive back in 2014

However, other parents spoke out to defend Drew's decision, with one adding: "I’m sure her kids are in a private school probably have very high security and are aware their names are on their backpack, and security concerns were talked about to her children!" while another wrote: "Most of us have taught our kids not to go with someone just because they know their name."

Drew shares Frankie and Olive with ex-husband Will Kopelman. The former couple were together between 2012 and 2016, and the E.T. actress moved from LA to New York City several years ago so that her daughters could be closer to their father, who has since remarried Alexandra Michler.

© Michael Loccisano Drew Barrymore loves being a mom

Will and Alexandra went on to welcome son John in 2023.Drew has a good relationship with Will and Alexandra and during a 2021 episode of her talk show, she opened up about spending Halloween with them and her daughters.

"I went trick-or-treating on Sunday with Will and his beautiful wife, Allie, my daughters' wonderful stepmother," she said. "I think, honestly, this is so ideal. It is the dream. And I love seeing this, I really do. It's very positive."

Drew's daughter Olive

Drew previously opened up about co-parenting while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017.

She said: "I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience.

© Photo: Getty Images Drew shares Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman

"You can talk until you're blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behaviour and that example and that love and community and honesty is what's making everything feel safe for my kids."

