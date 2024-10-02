Kurt Russell shares reaction to Goldie Hawn's daughter Kate Hudson following in dad Bill Hudson's footsteps

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell could not be prouder of their daughter Kate Hudson.

Though the world has always known her as an actress, her parents have always been cognizant of the fact that she is also an excellent singer, and she proved as much earlier this year when she released her long-awaited debut album, Glorious, after years of teasing a pivot towards music.

In doing so, the Almost Famous actress followed in the footsteps of her dad, Bill Hudson, and his ex-wife Goldie and her partner of 40 years Kurt have just shared their thoughts.

For the recent 20th anniversary celebration of the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP Gala in Los Angeles, which had much of Goldie's family in attendance and during which Kate performed, both Goldie and Kurt gushed over Kate's career pivot.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Goldie shared: "I'm so proud," noting: "I'm proud but you know I've always known that she was a singer. She sang when she was little," and recalled how she would often sing "Tomorrow" from Annie growing up.

Kurt then enthusiastically added, with a smile on his face: "I like watching her sing! I love that she had something that she wanted to do, and she just decided to do it."

The Overboard actor first came into Kate and her brother Oliver Hudson's life when she was about four years old, and because the siblings have long been estranged from their dad, they have always considered Kurt, who raised them along with Goldie, their "Pa."

Goldie further gushed: "She took it by the horns and said, 'I'm gonna do this.' And she did it. And I like that about women, and my daughter in particular."

For years Kate had teased that she wanted to launch a music career, and she had given glimpses of her impressive voice in past movies, however she has admitted that her biological father Bill — previously a singer for his band with his brothers, The Hudson Brothers — in part stymied her pursuit of a singing career.

Speaking last year with Bruce Bozzi on his podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Kate first shared that though early in her career she expected to pursue music, the success of Almost Famous, which earned her an Oscar nomination, delayed it.

Moreover, she explained: "Later, I kind of rejected it because, [I thought] as you do when you're dealing with daddy issues, I don't want to connect to that part, because that's my dad," adding: "If that one connection I had to him, I failed miserably at, it would be devastating to me… I wasn't ready for that."

Despite their years-long estrangement, Kate has, however, recently been reconnecting with her dad, who became largely absent from her life after he split from Goldie in 1982. After she said their relationship was "warming up" earlier this year, he revealed to Us Weekly: "Kate put it perfectly. We are warming up [and] letting things take their course," noting: "All families have rifts. It's nice that our rift is healing," after years of "ups and downs."