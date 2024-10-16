Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie shares precious never-before-seen hospital photo minutes after welcoming daughter Billie

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie took to social media with a slew of never-before-seen photos featuring her baby daughter Billie.

Taking to her Instagram account, the new mum posted one adorable photo that showed her just minutes after giving birth, cradling her bundle of joy from her hospital bed. In the special image, Rosie's fiance Steve is proudly standing over his family.

© Instagram Rosie shared a sweet photo of her minutes afte giving birth

Captioning the photos, she wrote: "1 Pressies from the @lorraine team, 2 Hours before she was born, 3 Minutes after she was born, 4 She’s official, 5 First selfie with the girls, 6 The most ‘magic’ cream @charlottetilbury."

She continued: "The most intense and incredible 6 weeks of being in our Billie bubble.

© Instagram Rosie also shared a sweet photo with her dog Ruby as she cradled he new born

"7 Cuddles with a mushroom looking daddy, 8 Uncle Alex’s famous Malteser traybake, 9 Hairy ears, 10 The night I got ten mins of sleep, 11 Celebrating her first night at home with a slice of birthday cake (highly recommend doing this), 12 Billie’s TV debut."

Another adorable moment saw Rosie cuddling her baby girl on the sofa with her sausage dog Ruby snuggled in behind her.

Rosie showed off the sweet gifts frome her 'Lorraine family'

The update came just after Rosie appeared on Lorraine, her mum's eponymous TV show talking about life postpartum.

Speaking candidly about her journey, the 30-year-old told Dr Hilary that she feels "ok" now but had experienced post-partum anxiety after welcoming Billie. "I feel a lot better," she said. "I feel like after the first six weeks hit, the fog has gone off and I can enjoy it a bit more."

© Instagram Rosie added a sweet photo of her fiance Steve and Billie having a cuddle on the sofa

As for little Billie, Rosie said: "She's been a dream baby," Rosie told Lorraine, and her co-star, Dr Hilary. Adding that she's had a "little bit of sleep," Rosie explained that her fiancé Steve White had been very "hands-on" and "insistent" that she has time to rest.

Rosie's followers were incredibly moved by her on-screen appearance and took to the comments section of her latest post with messages for her.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly welcomes daughter Rosie and granddaughter Billie onto her show

"I sat watching you this morning with my own three-week-old and could relate to it all, it’s so helpful to hear people talk about the big feelings postpartum x," one fan penned.

A second added: "I totally got what you meant with the post-natal anxiety, I have 5 and was the same with each. You’re not alone in that, this period is exhausting so be kind to yourself x."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "I really admired your honesty on tv this morning it’s refreshing to hear that it’s not always 100 % perfect as most of us will know. Post-natal can be a tough time and I hope you are getting back to feeling more confident xx."