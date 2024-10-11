Exclusive: Rosie Kelly shares exciting update on future baby plans with fiancé

Having just welcomed baby Billie with fiancé Steve White, Rosie Kelly, 30, has already set her sights on expanding her new family.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine, Rosie shared how having Billie has strengthened her relationship with Steve.

Steve and Rosie are doting parents

The new mum said: “I definitely love Steve more now. He's so good with Billie, and he's so good with our dog Ruby."

She also shared how the early moments with Steve and Billie solidified her desire to expand their family.

Rosie told HELLO!: "I remember the first time I saw him looking at her in her little cot when we were in the hospital, just having a little moment. And I thought: 'Oh, we're going to have to have at least ten of these!'"

This news will be welcome to Rosie's mum, TV presenter Lorraine, who is joyfully stepping into her role as grandmother.

Billie is the family's bundle of joy

Previously speaking to HELLO! in May, Lorraine said that being a grandmother was something she "really wanted one day" but, she said: "I never wanted to put Rosie under any pressure." She continued: "My married name is Smith so I'll be known as Granny Smith, like the apple!"

"I'm very happy with being called Granny. I know some people don't like that, but I think it's a badge of honour," she added.

Lorraine says her daughter is handling motherhood very well

Rosie also revealed that it was important to her that mum Lorraine be around for her grandchildren.

She said: "We'd talked about it a lot and we both wanted to become parents quite young, so that our parents can be around for as much as possible."

Lorraine is loving her new role as grandmother

The 30-year-old revealed her pregnancy news in April, posing with her bump in a smiling mirror selfie.

Lorraine was quick to reshare the joyful news, writing: "THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family! Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve. It's the best news EVER!"

She continued: "@rosiekellysmith We could not be more excited – you're already so loved little one."

Rosie showed off her baby bump in a sunny picture

The proud grandmother told HELLO! she cried when she heard the news, and said "Rosie's dad Steve is thrilled to bits too".

Rosie also announced the birth of Billie via Instagram, writing: "It feels like she's been here the whole time and we’re not quite sure what the point of anything was before.

"I'd heard how amazing midwives are but they are genuinely walking angels – she's been welcomed into the world with so much love already."

Billie's arrival is special for all the family

