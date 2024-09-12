Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie gushes over incredible 'girl dad' fiance in rare family photo with baby Billie

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie has been living blissfully in her baby bubble with her newborn daughter, Billie, and on Wednesday, the mum-of-one shared a gushing tribute to her fiancé, Steve.

Her beau was pictured pushing Billie in her buggy as the family-of-three headed out on a walk in London. Alongside the image, Rosie penned a heartfelt message, calling Steve a "#girldad."

© Instagram Rosie shared a sweet photo of her fiance pushing baby Billie in North London

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Daddy’s girl [shooting star emoji] she is completely obsessed, and I can’t blame her. @stevewhite94, we are so lucky to have you.

"In other news, this was our first pram walk, and I made it out of the house [pink love heart emojis] #girldad #mamasandpapas #pushchair #babyessentials #babysfirstouting #pramgoals #newpushchair."

© Instagram Rosie and Steve are so proud of their little girl

The gorgeous image showed Steve looking down at his baby girl in her pram, with the stunning autumnal North London backdrop looking picture-perfect.

Friends and fans of the couple couldn't wait to share their messages in the comments. "Girl dads are the best. Hope you are all healthy and enjoying your baby bubble x," one fan wrote.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly gushes over "beautiful" granddaughter Billie

A second added: "Lovely picture of daddy with his daughter. My son is the same with his little girl, who's 10 months old. He's a hands-on daddy, and I just love watching him [red love heart emoji]."

Meanwhile, a third commented: "What an amazing daddy he is. Billie is very blessed."

Rosie and Steve welcomed their little girl on 29 August and announced the news days later with a special post on Instagram.

The first photograph of baby Billie Kelly Smith-White

"Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here – 29-08-2024. It feels like she’s been here the whole time, and we’re not quite sure what the point of anything was before.

"I'd heard how amazing midwives are, but they are genuinely walking angels – she’s been welcomed into the world with so much love already."

© Instagram Steve proposed to Rosie in June

One person who couldn't be prouder is Lorraine, who opened up about her grandbaby on Good Morning Britain.

The ITV host confessed that she "can't stop smiling" now that her "beautiful" granddaughter Billie has entered the world.

She continued: "It's amazing to see your own child having a wee baby, it's just lovely," noted the beaming presenter. Asked if she had given Rosie and Steve any advice, Lorraine replied: "I've just said to them, sleep whenever you can; I think that's the key."

"What I used to do was, when Rosie was sleeping, I’d be doing the housework, and that’s silly. Leave everything," she continued. Excited to take on grandmother duties, Lorraine remarked that she's happy to "do absolutely anything" to support Rosie and Steve but will try her hardest not to "interfere."