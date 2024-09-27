Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie's 'baby girl' looks so adorable in candid confession about life with baby Billie

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie welcomed her baby girl just over a month ago, and on Wednesday, the new mum shared an adorable photo of her 'baby girl'.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 30-year-old posted a snap of her sausage dog Ruby, or as she calls her, her "OG baby girl", who has been enjoying time at doggy daycare.

© Instagram Ruby was pictured looking so adorable at doggy daycare

Captioning the photo, she penned: "OG baby girl escaping big sister duties at daycare [pink love heart emoji]."

The pooch looked so adorable as she was captured licking her nose whilst enjoying time outside, wearing the most adorable doggy jacket.

© Instagram Ruby taking her big sister duties very seriously

Fans were pleased to hear that Ruby has been adjusting well to big sister life, with one commenting: "Adorable Ruby and happy to hear she’s being a good big sister."

A second added: "Bless her." Meanwhile, a third replied: "Such a cutie."

Rosie's mother, Lorraine, gave followers a glimpse of Ruby on big sister duty and shared a gorgeous photo of her protective pooch guarding little Billie.

"Love this pic – RUBY the protector – always on high alert!! @rubyisasausage Taking the new role of Head of Security for baby Billie very seriously," the ITV host wrote.

The miniature dachshund looked so sweet next to her human companion, who was swaddled in a white muslin cloth speckled with teeny pink flowers.

Ruby's nose was poised on the edge of Billie's cot, her eyes fixed on the baby girl.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie breaks down in tears in emotional footage from lavish baby shower

"That's so lovely," one fan replied to the touching shot, while a second added: "My dog did this with my granddaughter, they are so protective." A third wrote: "Adorable. My daughter's dog is the same… quietly sits next to the babies, guarding."

Rosie and her fiancé Steve welcomed their bundle of joy into the world on 29 August and shared news of their little girl's arrival days later with an adorable photo.

The image showed baby Billie clinging onto one of Rosie's fingers, which she captioned: "Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here [pink love heart emoji] 29-08-2024."