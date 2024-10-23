Billy Joel celebrates daughter Remy's 7th birthday in ultimate girl dad fashion

With three daughters, Billy Joel is the ultimate girl dad — and years of experience has proven that he knows how to keep them happy. As his youngest daughter Remy celebrated her seventh birthday, the "Piano Man" crooner treated her to an incredible surprise as they attended the Eras Tour.

The 75-year-old took to Instagram to share the occasion, where he gushed about Taylor Swift's concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where she performed from October 18 to 20. He acknowledged, as he brought his family to the gig, that previously he and Elton John set the seating record at the stadium, which had been blown out of the water by Taylor.

"We were so happy to be a part of this record-breaking concert! Plus, we got to celebrate with her mama," he said, sharing a photo with Andrea Swift and his daughters. He even shared a throwback of the moment he'd previously taken Remy and Della backstage to meet the singer songwriter. Taylor beamed as she stood with the two girls, who equally looked starstruck.

Billy explained that he was ecstatic for Taylor's success, telling fans: "Celebrating someone’s success does not negate your own. She is showing our girls all that is possible. Onward and upward #swifties."

Hours later, the star shared a dedicated post to his daughter on her special day, including a number of photos of Remy on vacation. One photo saw the seven-year-old enjoying fruit on a yacht, while in another, Billy held his daughter tight. Other snaps saw Remy with her older sister Della and her mom, Alexis, showing the family's close relationship.

He captioned the photo: "Happy 7th birthday to our Remy Roo," adding: "You complete our family. We can’t imagine life without you and yet it often feels like it was just yesterday that you came into the world! Forever, our little baby girl. Love, all of us."

Billy has no qualms with bringing his daughters out onstage, as Della and Remy joined him in Cardiff, Wales back in August while he sang his hit single, "My Life."

Having clearly inherited their father's stage presence, Della sang along as she skipped along the front of the stage, while Remy was sitting on the piano and swinging her legs gleefully. The duo waved to the massive crowd of tens of thousands of people.