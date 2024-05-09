All about Billy Joel's staggering net worth and million-dollar paycheck from 10-year MSG residency

After ten years – and several million-dollar paychecks later – Billy Joel is putting the lid on the piano keys and saying goodbye to his long-running Madison Square Garden residency.

The "Uptown Girl" singer, who marked his 75th birthday May 9, first started doing once a month shows at the Garden back in 2014, and will cap off the now historic residency with his milestone 150th New York City show on July 25.

So, where has a musical feat like that left him financially? Here's all we know about the five-time Grammy winner's net worth.

After a whopping 60 years of releasing hits such as "It's Still Rock and Roll To Me," "You May Be Right," "Vienna," "Piano Man," "Just The Way You Are," and many, many more, Billy has garnered a reported net worth of $250 million.

Across 13 studio albums, 82 singles, almost 150 songs, and more, he has sold over 150 million records worldwide.

Moreover, Billboard reported early last year that his residency, then nine years going, had raked in more than $200 million in earnings and sold 1.6 million tickets, while others have reported that he makes up to $2 million per show.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock The singer released his first album, Cold Spring Harbor, in 1971

Now, with his monthly gig soon coming to an end, though Billy still plans to continue performing – and recently released his first song in nearly 20 years, "Turn the Lights Back On" – he is making some changes to his routine and assets, starting with the sale of his longtime Long Island estate.

Last year, he listed the Oyster Bay home he has owned since 2002, which was originally built in 1994 and sits on a 26-acre property known as Middlesea, for $49 million.

© Getty Billy has been married to his wife Alexis Roderick since 2015

He initially purchased 14 acres of the property, which feature 2,000 feet of waterfront, for $22.5 million, and over the years bought more of the surrounding land, and restored some of the existing structures on it.

Per Forbes, the expansive property features a 20,000-square-foot main house with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, in addition to a three-bedroom guest apartment, a three-bedroom beach house, and a four-bedroom gatehouse.

© Getty He shares one daughter with Christie Brinkley and two with Alexis

When news first broke that he was selling the house, Billy, a born and raised New Yorker, was quick to clarify that he didn't have plans to leave neither Long Island nor New York as a whole anytime soon.

"Just because I'm selling that house, doesn't mean I'm leaving Long Island," he said during a New Year's Eve concert, according to USA Today, adding: "I'm just gonna spend a little more time in Florida like old Jewish guys from Long Island do," and joked that "nobody" would buy the ultra-pricey house anyways, and that he planned to keep another Long Island home he also owns.