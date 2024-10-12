Salma Hayek had reason to celebrate on Friday as she paid tribute to her rarely-seen stepson, Augustin 'Augie' James.

The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared several photos of him to mark his milestone 18th birthday.

Salma shared one recent photo of her and Augie – whose mom is Linda Evangelista – cuddling on a sunset boat ride, while others show the birthday boy as a child through the years.

One standout photo features Augie as a child sitting in his supermodel mother's lap and the resemblance between them is uncanny.

Captioning the carousel of pictures, Salma sweetly penned: "Happy 18th bday Augie you're officially a full grown up man who just became legal at least in Mexico and France.

"Your gentle heart is like healing caress in our lives because you bring warmth and light to everyone around you. Keep bringing the laughter and joy. We love you so much."

Augie's father is François-Henri Pinault, 62, the CEO of luxury group Kering. Salma is also stepmom to her husband's two other children, Mathilde, 23, and François, 26, from his marriage to Dorothée Lepère, 59, which lasted from 1996-2004.

When Augie was born, Linda did not publicly reveal his father's identity. She and François-Henri dated for four months between 2005 and 2006, but in 2011 she confirmed the French billionaire had fathered Augie when she filed court documents seeking child support.

The OG supermodel enjoys a good relationship with Salma and previously shared an insight into co-parenting her son with the "Frida" actress.

Speaking in Vogue's September issue last year, she recalled how Salma came to her rescue when she fell ill during the holidays.

"I was sick at Thanksgiving," the 59-year-old explained. "And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner."

Linda added: "I had told her that I wasn't going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn't feeling well. And she said, 'Oh yes you are. I am coming.' And poof, she was here.

"She spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help. The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast — a beautiful, beautiful meal."

François-Henri started dating Salma in April 2006. They welcomed their daughter, Valentina, 17, on September 21, 2007, and tied the knot in Paris on Valentine's Day, 2009, before enjoying a larger ceremony in Venice two months later.

Salma recently celebrated Valentina's 17th birthday, revealing it was her "last birthday at home".

Alongside a carousel of throwback photos, Salma gushed: "My baby last birthday at home (for now).

"I'm already having separation anxiety she makes me laugh all day, teaches me so many things, keeps me motivated, inspires in so many ways makes me want to dance sing and cook and makes life so exciting I love you sooooooooo much mi Vale."

Salma has spoken fondly about her blended family in the past, admitting her desire to have a big family was fulfilled when she became a stepmom to her husband's three children.

"I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to," she told Red magazine in 2017. "My body, as a miracle, had one. The huge blessing I've had is that my husband has three other children."