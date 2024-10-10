Kourtney Kardashian spoils stepson Landon Barker on milestone 21st birthday

There was a very special celebration in the Kardashian-Barker household on Wednesday as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker marked his son Landon's 21st birthday.

The milestone event was documented on social media, with both Kourtney and Travis taking to Instagram to pay tribute to the birthday boy.

Kourtney took to her Story to share how she was spoiling Landon for the day, presenting him with delicious-looking cupcakes covered with flavored frosting and sprinkles.

She shared a clip of herself lighting a candle before walking into Landon's bedroom while singing 'Happy Birthday' to him as he sat on his bed playing a guitar.

She captioned it: "21!!! Happpppyy birthday @landonasherbarker [heart emoji]. grateful for you. More Landon moments forever. Love you!"

Another photo showed several gold, silver, and white balloons alongside a huge balloon arch that read: "Happy Birthday Landon."

© Instagram Kourtney spoiled Landon with birthday cupcakes

Travis also paid tribute to his son with an emotional message posted on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos of Landon over the years.

He penned: "Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker. You blessed my world 21 years ago and I am forever grateful. So proud of the man you've become and everything you've set out to accomplish and did.

© Instagram Landon was treated to a huge balloon arch

"You are the best son and brother anyone could ask for. I love you always and forever my boy and cherish every moment with you."

Landon was touched by his dad's words and responded: "I love you!"

© Instagram Kourtney paid tribute to her stepson on his birthday

Travis shared several other childhood photos of Landon on his Stories, as well as revealing the family celebrated with a special dinner at Nobu that included a customized menu.

Friends and family joined Landon for the celebration and dined on items including whitefish dry miso, spicy tuna crispy rice, and rock shrimp tempura before the birthday boy was treated to a selection of desserts.

© Instagram Landon had a customized birthday dinner menu

Alongside Landon, Travis is a father to daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25. He and Kourtney welcomed their baby boy Rocky in November 2023.

Travis loved raising his eldest kids and he is thankful that he has been able to do it all over again with his almost one-year-old.

© Instagram Travis shared several throwback photos of Landon

"The most wonderful thing you could do at any time in your life is have a baby or bring a human being into this world," Travis told People.

The Blink-182 drummer admitted he got a "crash course" in parenting after Atiana came into his life when she was an infant after he began a relationship with her mom – and the mother of his two kids – Shanna Moakler.

© Instagram Travis penned a sweet tribute to his son

While his relationship with Shanna ended in 2006 after two years of marriage, followed by an on-and-off relationship until they divorced in 2008, Travis' relationship with Atiana has remained strong to this day.

Travis confessed that he "learned so much" from the births of Alabama and Landon "because they were born really close to each other".

While it's been almost two decades since he had a baby in his house, Travis admitted that with Rocky, "It's just as good as I remembered it".

© Instagram Landon turned 21 on October 9

"I love being a dad," he gushed. "That's my favorite accomplishment, it's my favorite thing I get to do every day."

Becoming a father for the first time made Travis want to "be the best version of myself, be healthy and take care of myself more – and I think that's never gone away".