Kourtney Kardashian's stepson Landon Barker speaks out over controversial birthday outing

Landon Barker courted controversy after he was spotted at a party last week that allegedly was themed after disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently in prison on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

The 21-year-old musician made headlines when it was reported that he was seen with friends at a club where all were dressed in white, and drinks were handed out in baby oil bottles, a reference to the baby oil confiscated from Diddy's homes after his arrest.

Now Landon, the son of Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and the stepson of Kourtney Kardashian, is breaking his silence on the matter and speaking out about the situation.

He took to TikTok to share a pair of videos, starting off with: "I'd like to come on here and apologize and address the fact that people are saying I had this whole themed birthday party."

First he mentioned that he hadn't actually had a birthday party yet, which was slated for the week after. He then explained that he first went to Nobu with his family and friends after turning 21 on October 9.

After Nobu, Landon and his friends reached out to a club promoter, who informed them of a venue where someone was hosting a birthday party, and invited them to join. "He said he'd give us a table and a bottle. Make sure we're all good to go."

@runfromwhatslost My aplogies go out to everyone i hurt, this wasnt my idea and i never wanted that to happen ♬ original sound - Landon

They decided to go to the club, and Landon clarified that he wasn't aware of what was going on at the spot at first. "Everybody's saying, 'Why didn't you leave right away?' And that was because I didn't know what was going on right away."

"It was a dark environment and all I could see was another table having flashing bottles being brought out," he added, claiming he couldn't distinguish what the bottles actually were because of the lights underneath.

He says that he could only figure out they were light-up baby oil bottles once they were brought to their table. "I didn't pick up the bottle once and I did not condone [it]."

© TikTok Landon shared a photo of his friends on his 21st birthday

Landon then posted another video addressing commenters who questioned his group's decision to wear all white, which he responded to with a photograph of his friends dressed in a variety of outfits.

"Formal attire is a white top and black pants for most people, it was like a fancy dinner," he continued. "And people just took their jackets off."

© Instagram Kourtney shared a glimpse of the elaborate set-up for her stepson's 21st birthday

Landon's family members took to social media to pay tribute to him on his big day, with dad Travis sharing an especially emotional post featuring many photos spanning from childhood to the present day.

"Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker," he penned. "You blessed my world 21 years ago and I am forever grateful. So proud of the man you've become and everything you've set out to accomplish and did. You are the best son and brother anyone could ask for. I love you always and forever my boy and cherish every moment with you."

Kourtney took to social media to show all the cupcakes she was spoiling her stepson with on his big day. "21!!! Happpppyy birthday @landonasherbarker. grateful for you. More Landon moments forever. Love you!"