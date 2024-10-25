Joe Lycett welcomes child with mystery partner – see first photo

Joe Lycett has secretly welcomed his first child, with the comedian sharing the joyous news on his social media pages.

The Late Night Lycett presenter shared the sweetest photo of himself carrying his newborn son with the tot swaddled up in a hat and coat and further cuddled up in Joe's own thick black coat. Alongside the adorable snap, the 36-year-old penned: "An appreciation post from me for the extraordinary @bham_womens hospital.

"My first encounter with them was years ago when they looked after a pal of mine through surgery, and then most recently when they masterfully welcomed a little boy into the world, who happens to be my son.

"The care and compassion his mum and he received was exceptional; from the antenatal classes, incredible midwives, consultants, doctors, nurses and the ongoing care in the community. We also loved their baked potatoes. Birmingham is so lucky to have them and I will be forever grateful for everything they've done."

The star then joked: "I am LOVING being a dad but sadly I think this now means I can't get out of going on Rob [Beckett] and Josh's [Widdicombe] [expletive] podcast. We will not be taking any press requests about this as we have already sold the rights to the first family picture to Autotrader."

Joe's famous friends were quick to react, with Josh Widdicombe teasing: "Next Friday?" while RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash added: "Amazing."

Carol Vorderman posted: "Hooorayyyyyy there he is, both of you....all of you.....sending huge love," while comedian Dan Cash noted Joe's history of elaborate pranks. "Congratulations!! (unless this is an elaborate prank in which case, congratulations!)" he said.

The birth of Joe's son comes shortly after the former Sewing Bee presenter revealed that he was dating a woman he named 'Denise', in order to keep her identity a secret.

Appearing on Bimini's podcast, The Pieces, Joe shared: "So I've got Winston the cat, and my partner Denise. And, um, she's not called Denise, but I don't talk about her, because she has a job that she can't be in the public eye. I call her Denise because she hates the name Denise, so, uh, I live with Denise."

Joe has been open about his pansexuality, often using his identity in his comedy routines, and on the podcast, he explained: "Well, it's interesting now being in a long-term relationship with a woman because loads of people are like, sorry what? There was a brief period when I was at school when I thought because I was attracted to men, I was gay, and then I was like, whoa, whoa, whoa, hang on.

"Then I use the term bisexual when anyone asks and I just want to give a quick answer because people understand that. But I think the most accurate way of describing myself is pansexual, in that I’m not attracted to people, just because of their gender."