Yellowstone's Luke Grimes looks besotted with adorable newborn son in first family photo

Luke Grimes and his wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes are officially a family of three after they announced the arrival of their baby boy on October 10.

The Yellowstone star, 40, and his wife of almost six years have now shared their first family photo after Bianca gave fans a first look at their newborn son shortly after his birth.

In the new image, Bianca is cradling her sleeping son to her chest while Luke stands behind them and lovingly wraps his arms around his family.

Unsurprisingly, Bianca and Luke sport huge smiles on their faces, while Luke also gazes at his son asleep on his mom's chest.

Captioning the photo, Bianca wrote: "And then there were 3."

Fans of the couple have inundated them with congratulatory messages. One wrote: "So sweet B, what a gorgeous family you guys have, couldn't be happier for you momma."

A second said: "Absolutely beautiful congratulations on your precious baby boy." A third added: "Congratulations! What a wonderful addition to your family!"

Bianca first announced their son's arrival with a beautiful photo of her holding him to her chest, which she captioned: "Welcome to the world little man."

Neither she nor Luke have shared any other details about their newborn, including his name.

On Sunday, August 4, Bianca took to Instagram to share the joyous news of her pregnancy with a heartfelt post.

The 28-year-old shared a silhouette photo of herself posing for a mirror selfie, proudly showcasing her growing baby bump.

She captioned the touching image: "Can't wait to meet you little one."

© Instagram Bianca announced her pregnancy on August 4

Luke and Bianca, who have been married since November 2018, are known for their close and loving relationship.

Last year, Luke revealed how the popular NBC sitcom, The Office, played a pivotal role in Bianca's adaptation to life in the United States.

"She moved to the States without knowing a word of English," Luke told People.

© Instagram Luke and Bianca married in 2018

"When I met her, she had only lived here for two years, but she spoke beautiful, fluent English. I was like, 'How did you learn it so fast?' And she said, 'I watched The Office with subtitles.'"

Luke's admiration for his wife was evident when he spoke about their relationship in a chat with USA TODAY in 2023 and gushed about his deep commitment to her.

© Instagram Luke loves his wife 'to death'

"I'm a very married person and I love my wife to death. We'll be together forever," he said.

Luke also shared the sweet nickname Bianca has for him, revealing she calls him "anjo," which is "angel" in Portuguese.

"There's no way I earn it. I do my best. But I'm a flawed big ol' weird-[expletive] man. She's the real angel here."

© Getty Images Luke says he's 'lucky' to be married to his wife

In 2022, he admitted he felt extremely "lucky" to be with his wife. "I'm happy with my life, you know," he told ET.

"I wake up every day and feel so lucky...I get to live where I live and be married to my wife. So yeah, sure, I'm proud of myself."