Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shocks dad with baby news in the most unpredictable way

Congratulations are in order for the entire Mathers family! Eminem revealed through his new music video that he is going to be a grandfather for the first time!

The rapper, 51, released the video for his new song, "Temporary" featuring Skylar Grey, which was composed almost completely of home footage of his daughter Hailie Jade Scott, now 28, as a young girl.

However, at a pivotal point in the clip, Hailie Jade walks up to her dad with a Detroit Lions jersey that read "Grandpa" on the back, and showed him a sonogram, revealing that she was in fact pregnant.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Parenthood Through Celebrity Eyes

The news comes a little under five months after her marriage to longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock, which Eminem attended. Clips from the wedding were included in the video as well.

The rest of the video featured several moments of an emotional Eminem (real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III) at his daughter's intimate wedding.

Some of the shots saw him hugging his new son-in-law Evan, getting emotional and tearing up upon seeing Hailie Jade in her gorgeous wedding gown for the first time, and his first dance with her.

Hailie broke the news of her wedding on Instagram with several shots of herself and Evan in May, writing: "Waking up a wife this week."⁣

"We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt."

MORE: Eminem's lookalike brother Nathan: everything you need to know

"Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."

The bride wore a floor-length white strapless mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic veil with a long train, plus a ruffled bottom. Evan wore a classic black tuxedo and was captured getting emotional in one of the snaps.

Recently, Hailie spoke on her podcast Just A Little Shady that she would get quite emotional listening to and watching the music video for some of her dad's new releases, most notably "Somebody Save Me" with Jelly Roll, which the rapper dedicated to Hailie Jade and her siblings.

MORE: Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade's stunning $20k engagement ring revealed

"I watched it in its entirety and I don't think I can do it again," she admitted, saying she "refuses to watch it again" after she "definitely cried." She added: "Between that and 'Temporary,'... I can't, I audibly sobbed."

© Eminem Eminem's reaction to finding out his daughter is pregnant

"I will say, watching the video back, and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn't realize how bad things were," she continued.

"Now like, as an adult in hindsight, it's so scary to think about. And I think that's why I get emotional so much, like just thinking that could have happened."

© Eminem The baby's sonogram shared by Hailie Jade

Hailie is Eminem's biological daughter with ex-wife Kim Scott. The "Lose Yourself" rapper is also father to Alaina Marie, the daughter of Kim's late twin sister, Dawn.