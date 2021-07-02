Joe Lycett silent on social media after storming off Steph’s Packed Lunch - clip The comedian has yet to discuss the incident

Joe Lycett has remained silent on social media after a bizarre incident on Thursday’s Steph’s Packed Lunch where he appeared annoyed by a comment made by Steph McGovern about his garden before taking off his microphone and leaving the show. HELLO! has reached out to his representatives for comment.

In the episode, the comedian revealed that he had banished single-use plastic from his home. However, when they showed a snap of his garden later in the episode, Steph jokily pointed out that there was a plastic bottle in the picture, saying: “Isn’t that one of the bottles you said you’d stopped using, in that picture?”

WATCH: Joe Lycett walks off Steph's Packed Lunch

Joe deadpanned: “I didn’t realise I was on Newsnight Steph,” to laughter, but as Steph announced what the rest of the episode had in store - including that Joe would be sticking around - he could be seen taking off his microphone and walking off the set.

Joe posted a snap before his appearance

After he left, Steph said: “Joe Lycett was going to stick with us but he’s had to leave.” Joe and Steph have yet to discuss the incident on social media, but fans have reached out to Joe following the incident. One person wrote: “Joe just go back and apologise. Steph wouldn’t have meant to upset you it was just a bit of fun. Be the bigger person. But do it live and show all your fans that you are man enough to apologise.”

Joe took his microphone off and left the set

Another tweeted: “I thought the News night comment was a great comeback. Sorry you felt like you needed to leave. Live TV is like a trap and of course I don't know what was going on in your head but the need to escape is something I'm familiar with. Hope you’re ok.”

A third person tweeted: “Everyone who’s taking the [mick]- you’ve never had a bad day? Who knows what was going on in Joe’s head? Maybe he is struggling, or maybe there’d been something going on before they went on air? Either way, can we wait for an explanation before assuming?!”

