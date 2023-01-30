Meghan Markle and son Archie's heartwarming after-school ritual The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are proud parents to their two children Archie and Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising their two children, Archie and Lilibet, at their beautiful Montecito home - and their oldest is thriving at his pre-school.

Prince Harry and Meghan's adorable three-year-old boy loves school and all the excitement it has to offer, and his mom has ensured their ride back home is also an important and heartwarming learning curve.

In an interview last year with The Cut for NY Magazine, the mom-of-two took journalist, Allison P. Davis, with her to collect Archie from his school and she documented their ritual in the article which was published.

During the ride, she wrote: "If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man."

She then added: "At a stoplight, she [Meghan] reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner.

"They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars. 'I ate one!' Archie contributes."

Meghan and Archie have an adorable after-school routine involving the homeless

Harry revealed more details about his family in his new memoir, Spare - which has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book

He opened up about Meghan's pregnancies, and also shared intimate details about the birth of their son Archie. He wrote: "Within two hours of our son being born we were back at Frogmore," with the help of a non-descript people carrier to get them out of the Portland hospital unnoticed.

However, members of the press were then told that Meghan Markle was then in labour, despite the little one having already arrived. The Duke remarked that this wasn't his choice but it was "keeping people tuned to the show".

The Sussex's relocated to Montecito, California

It was then officially revealed that Archie was in fact welcomed into the world at 5.26am on 6 May 2019, before the labour announcements were made and a few days later the couple revealed their son’s name.

Harry admits that the press were "incensed" as they’d "pulled a fast one," with the birth announcement.

