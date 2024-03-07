Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William has been doing George, Charlotte and Louis' school run every day while wife Kate Middleton recovers at home – exclusive
Prince William's dedicated efforts to do children's school run every day while Kate recovers at home

Doing the drop off and pick up with George, Charlotte, and Louis remains his priority

2 minutes ago
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Prince Louis and Kate at church
HELLO!
Tracy SchaverienFeatures Contributor
Emily NashRoyal EditorLondon
The Prince of Wales has made a point of taking his children to and from Lambrook School in Berkshire every day since his wife the Princess of Wales fell ill, HELLO! has learnt.

In this week's issue of the magazine out now, we reveal the extent to which William, 41, has planned his diary around the children's school pick up and drop off times. 

The hands-on dad has been determined to make his family a priority, now more than ever, and is fitting in royal visits and engagements around the school day.

Prince William holds Renee Salt's hand© Getty
Prince William speaking with Holocaust survivor Renee Salt last week

Last week, he visited the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London, where he spoke about his concern about the rise in anti-Semitism. He spent time with Holocaust survivor Renee Salt, holding her hand as she quietly shared her experiences of living in a Nazi concentration camp.

The week before, William again travelled to London to visit the British Red Cross headquarters, where he spoke to aid workers and heard first-hand about their experience of working to help victims of the conflict in Gaza and the Middle East. 

Both of these engagements, like many of William's other scheduled appearances since his return to work in early February, were timed so that the father-of-three could drop off his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at Lambrook school first, before carrying out his royal duties.

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William© Getty
The Wales family pictured on Christmas Day in 2023

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! last month, Majesty magazine’s Editor-in-Chief and royal author Ingrid Seward explained how King Charles gave William his blessing to step back from work for a bit, while Kate recovers post-surgery.

The monarch has allowed his son to be the family man he wants to be.

"Charles always put duty first because that's what his mother did," Ingrid said on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast. "And that's what Diana decided she wouldn't do. I think Charles has encouraged William to spend more time with the family and also said to William, 'I don't want you to take on any royal duties until you absolutely have to' because you remember we criticised William the work-shy? 

"And that was his father very much saying, 'You don't have to do this, be with your young family. Enjoy it while you can. You've got years and years and years of royal duties to do.'"

LISTEN: King Charles 'gave Prince William permission' to spend time with family away from royal duties

To read the full report, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK now.

