John Travolta's daughter Ella on dating and the chats she's had with her famous dad

John Travolta's daughter Ella, 24, is making a name for herself in the music industry, and is becoming a star in her own right.

The talented singer is relatively private when it comes to her personal life and not so much is known about her, but what is clear is that she has a very close relationship with her family.

Ella previously opened up about her bond with her dad, and how she has gone to him for dating advice.

During a chat with Access Hollywood, she revealed that the Grease star had told her: "If you're going on a first date or meeting someone for the first time, just making sure to really be yourself and don't give any false pretenses," she said.

Ella was last seen stepping out onto the red carpet alongside her dad at the fourth annual Academy Museum Gala. Ella looked stunning in a beautiful black dress teamed with heels, as she walked alongside John, who looked smart dressed in a velvet tuxedo.

© Gilbert Flores Ella Travolta has opened up about the dating advice she's received from her dad John Travolta

The pair had a wonderful night, with John sharing a number of pictures after the event, writing alongside them: "Finally in The Academy tribute to Quentin Tarantino, I get a chance to express my gratitude and appreciation of his talent. Ella and I had a great night."

This year, Ella has been busy working on her long-awaited EP, Colours of Love, which was recently released. She has since been promoting it on various TV channels and has given a number of interviews too.

© Getty Images Ella has a close bond with her famous dad

While talking to People, she spoke about the most personal song on the EP, Little Bird, which features a montage of home videos with her late mom, Kelly Preston, who passed away from breast cancer in 2020.

She said: the song is"about holding onto those pure relationships that you have with people that you lost and really just listening to yourself and staying true to that relationship with that person."

© Getty Ella and John live in Florida

She continued: "It had been a couple years, obviously, since my mom's passing, so I could look at the whole situation and take a step back from it and see what I wanted to communicate on it and what I wanted to communicate to her and what I was feeling in general. So that's sort of where I was on this, and that then completed the EP and it felt really good."

She also opened up about growing up in the public eye, adding: "I grew up very much so in the public eye. And with that comes a lot of attention, especially when you lose someone. There's definitely the natural support and global support that comes with that.

© Instagram John with his children Ella and Ben

"But then, there can be a natural input and expectation of how you should feel or how people assume that you feel or how other people feel, that gets added in."

As well as Ella, John shares 13-year-old son Benjamin and late son Jett, who passed away aged 16 in 2009, with his late wife. John lives in Florida with his two children, and occasionally gives an insight into their home life on social media.