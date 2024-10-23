John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu steals the show as she supports father

John Travolta was in good company as he attended the fourth annual Academy Museum Gala to recognize his longtime collaborator Quentin Tarantino, alongside former Pulp Fiction co-star Uma Thurman.

© Taylor Hill Ella Travolta and John Travolta attend the 2024 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

But it goes without saying that his daughter Ella Bleu stole the show at the ceremony, as she accompanied her father for the special occasion. She appeared not to leave her father's side as they walked down the red carpet, her arm tucked in the crook of John's elbow.

The resemblance between the father-daughter duo was uncanny, as they both wore black; the Grease actor opted for a dark velvet tuxedo with a black shirt beneath, while his daughter wore a beautiful black dress and heels. Her dark hair was cut off around the nape of her neck.

Taking to Instagram to share the moment with fans, John captioned the photo carousel: "Finally in The Academy tribute to Quentin Tarantino, I get a chance to express my gratitude and appreciation of his talent. Ella and I had a great night."

Fans couldn't help but comment on how good the duo looked, with one person commenting: "Your daughter steals this show! A stunning, feminine version of you."

© Taylor Hill Ella and John regularly support each other

Another person added: "I love that you bring Ella to all of these events as your date. It's a lovely relationship."

© Emma McIntyre John Travolta and Ella Bleu Travolta attend the Opening Night Gala and 30th Anniversary Screening of "Pulp Fiction" during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 18, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)

This isn't the first time the 24-year-old attended an event with her father, as they have an incredibly close bond. Earlier this year, she attended a 30th anniversary screening of Pulp Fiction with her father as well.

WATCH: Ella Travolta looks just like late mom Kelly Preston on parents' wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, just as she has been supporting her father, he's been there for her as well as she released a song, "Little Bird," back in September. The music video for the new song involves a compilation of several home videos featuring Ella's late mother Kelly, released on a very special day.

Promoting the single, John explained: "This song and video is an homage to her mother, and it also happens to be my wedding anniversary with Kelly."

He later revealed that he had helped produce the album, showing that the record was a joint venture between them.

With Kelly standing out as a clear inspiration for Ella's music, the 24-year-old spoke to People about the impact it all had on her.

"I grew up very much so in the public eye. And with that comes a lot of attention, especially when you lose someone," she said. "There's definitely the natural support and global support that comes with that."

"But then, there can be a natural input and expectation of how you should feel or how people assume that you feel or how other people feel, that gets added in."