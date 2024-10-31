Michael Strahan's twin daughters recently turned 20 and it appears they had the most magical day.

Isabella shared photos of her joint birthday celebrations with Sophia at Disneyland on Instagram.

Proving you're never too old for Mickey Mouse, the siblings posed with matching Minnie ears complete with a spotted bow — and Michael wasn't going to miss out.

On one image, he was flanked by his daughters as he stood proudly between them, wearing a baseball cap and the cute headband on top of it.

His girls have inherited his height as they didn't look too far behind their 6ft 4 dad.

© Instagram Michael Strahan enjoyed Disney with his daughters

The trio were joined by a group of Isabella and Sophia's friends who appeared to be having blast.

Michael shares his two youngest children with is ex-wife, Jean Muggli. He's also a father to Tanita, and Michael Jr. with his first ex-wife, Wanda Hutchins.

© Instagram Isabella and Sophia Strahan turned 20

All four siblings have a special bond. "You worry how the kids will mix and blend," the GMA host said to People. "But brothers and sisters are brothers and sisters regardless of different mothers."

While Michael has maintained a firm friendship with Wanda, his relationship with Jean hasn't been amicable.

© Instagram Michael and his kids were joined by his girlfriend Kayla Quick

They fought for years over custody of their kids, however, they appear to have mastered the art of co-parenting.

He opened up about his relationship with Jean in an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, and confessed: "My second marriage was definitely not the greatest experience," before adding: "But I did learn a lot from that and I ended up with two incredible teenagers.

"I think marriage is great, and I know I have had a few failures. But you learn from your failures."

© Getty Images They've grown up so fast

The pair were also united in supporting Isabella through her cancer battle over the last 12 months.

Isabella announced she had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a malignant form of brain cancer, in January this year; after months of treatment, she revealed she was cancer-free in July.

© Instagram Michael shares his daughters with Jean Muggli

Isabella uploaded vlog posts to YouTube throughout her diagnosis and treatment, keeping fans and supporters in the loop as she battled cancer.

Michael said Isabella taught him some lessons throughout the process, namely that: "You take your pain, and you make it a message," and that you "can help other people get through their pain through your message."

© Instagram Isabella has beaten cancer this year

She returned to the University of South California in September after pausing her studies for treatment.

She's studying journalism and communications, while Sophia is a sophomore at Duke university based in Durham, NC.