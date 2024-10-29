Michael Strahan admits daughter Isabella's cancer battle was 'a lot scarier than we imagined'

Michael Strahan and his daughter Isabella Strahan are opening up about the realities of her cancer battle, and what comes next.

Earlier this week marked the one year anniversary of when the 20-year-old, then just weeks into her freshman year at the University of Southern California, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in children.

After three surgeries, radiation, and four rounds of chemotherapy, the model was officially declared cancer-free earlier in the summer, and now both she and her father are reflecting on the moment that changed her life.

Speaking with Town & Country, Michael and Isabella opened up the family's "crazy year," and how now with the brunt of her cancer journey behind her, Isabella is working on regaining her balance, her weight, and her regular life back.

"I think in the long run we'll figure out a way to benefit from it," Michael said of the experience, though added: "The process was a lot scarier than we imagined."

"Seeing her come out of surgery, and all the things she had to learn how to do again. You just pray that everything gets back to normal," Michael explained.

Isabella recently marked the one year anniversary of her diagnosis

He continued: "There were times when we said, 'We know it's painful and tough, but it’s temporary,'" and maintained: "The last year is one we hope to forget, but at the same time it's shown us a lot of important things about who she is and about who we are and about how we show up for each other as a family."

In addition to Isabella, Michael is also a dad to her twin sister Sophia, both of whom he shares with his ex-wife Jean Muggli, plus he is also a dad to son Michael Jr. and daughter Tanita, who recently made him a grandfather with the arrival of her son Onyx.

She was declared cancer free in July

Further speaking on how her cancer battle changed her and her relationship with her family, Isabella said: "I'm happy to be here," and emphasized: "I think this year has made me stronger. The people in your life are what makes it enjoyable. Now I don't say no to anything. I don't think, 'I'll do it next week. You don't know what next week will look like."

The model and her twin sister recently celebrated their 20th birthday

Michael agreed that he now lives his life "more in the moment," and that he is "more gentle in a lot of ways."

Isabella goes to college in Los Angeles while Sophia goes to college in North Carolina

"I always loved and appreciated my family, but sometimes you're just working, working, working. Now I work, but I see an end to that, because I want to spend time with my family. It's the most important thing. I love that my girls are in college and I have the ability to go and spend time with them," he said.

"We've always been a close family, but this last year has given me some perspective. At the end of the day the most important thing is your kids, your family, your mom, your father, your other loved ones — and just to hold them close to you, and your friends as well. Now I wake up every day and enjoy that day, more so than looking to next week, next month, or next year."