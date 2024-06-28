GMA's Michael Strahan's retirement from TV in his own words

Michael Strahan has had a decorated career in both sports and broadcasting — but it won't be forever.

At the age of 52, Michael has professional football player, TV host, and journalist on his resume, not to mention he's raised four kids.

He's hosted Live with Kelly and Michael, has his own game show, Pyramid, serves as an analyst for FOX NFL Sunday and is a beloved member of the GMA team.

But in a surprising twist, Michael is thinking about his retirement.

During an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Michael opened up about quitting the NFL, raising his children and what happens when he calls time on his career in the spotlight.

"I like company, I like vacations," he said when asked about his life away from the small screen. I'm at the point in life when I just want to enjoy it. I don't want to work forever, I want to enjoy life at some point."

As a dad-of-four — he shares grown children Tanita and Michael Jr. with his first wife Wanda Hutchins and twins, Isabella and Sophia, 19, with ex-wife Jean Muggli — Michael insists it's important to teach them the right work ethic.

"I retired when I was 36, from football," he told the host during the 2023 interview. My twins were three. There I was talking about 'work hard. Get out there and go all out.' But they never saw any of that. They never saw me play football."

The host pointed out that they "see you now," which prompted a detailed response from Michael.

"And that's why I work hard. I want all of my kids to see me and know it's not easy. Nobody gives you anything. You gotta go earn it."

He was also quizzed on how he juggled a hectic career and being a father. "It's compartmentalized. When it's work, I'm focused on that," he said.

"When I got home, there is no focus. I want to relax. I don't work to come home and bring the stress of work home, then I'm still working."

Michael added: "When you have kids, you find out that's what life is all about. I try to be a great parent."

Michael is now an empty-nester, but shares his home with his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick.

Isabella and Sophia are studying away from New York at their respective colleges.

Michael says Isabella's cancer diagnosis has changed his perspective on life

In recent months, Michael has taken time off work to support Isabella who has been receiving treatment for a brain tumor.

The challenging health diagnosis has changed Michaels' outlook on life as he confessed during an interview on GMA: "You'd think I'm the athlete, the tough guy, the father in the family. It is not about any of that. It has really made me change my perspective on so many things."